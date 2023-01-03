ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I let my 9-year-old get her nose pierced — people call me a ‘bad mom’

By Brooke Kato
The haters are getting a little nosey.

A mother of three is under fire for letting her 9-year-old daughter get her nose pierced, as people call her a “bad mom.”

Meghan Black, 28, posted a series of clips on TikTok championing her young daughter’s bold personality and shameless self-expression, justifying to the haters that “it’s okay” for her to have a piercing and to even wear makeup.

“You’re a bad mom for letting your 9-year-old have a nose piercing,” Black quoted on a clip with over 998,000 views, flipping off the camera.

In the caption, the tatted Illinois mama questioned why it’s “cute” for toddlers to wear crop tops, but suddenly a facial piercing doesn’t fly. Some users in the comments agreed with her, saying that a nose piercing is the same as the ears — which some parents give to their babies “without consent.”

The Illinois mom of three posted a snarky clip to TikTok biting back at haters who called her a “bad mom.”
She showed her daughter’s quirky side in a series of clips.
“People are freaking out like most parents don’t peirce [sic] their newborns ears without consent,” one TikToker argued.

“My parents pierced my ears at like 5 it’s no different than facial piercing,” another agreed.

But why is it just “so cute” when a 2 year old is wearing a crop top but y’all flip over a nose ring? #HolidayOREOke #pierced #judgemental #nosepiercing #ringdoorbell #coolmom #spoiled #tinyviolin #foryou

“People are gonna hate either way just do you,” one user encouraged.

While some people wished their parents were more like Black, others were horrified to see a facial piercing on such a young girl.

The mother-daughter duo answered their haters’ burning questions in a follow-up clip.
The mom justified her choice to allow her kid to pierce her nose.
“I think it’s unusual to see a child with a nose piercing,” read one comment, which amassed more than 17,000 likes in agreement.

“The piercer needs to be reprimanded lol I blame them for actually doing it. But yeah, she’s too young,” another griped.

“That definitely seems a bit early,” someone else agreed.

Black claimed that Illinois state law allowed her daughter to get the piercing with a parent’s consent.
“Nine really is a bit young,” someone else wrote. “You‘re not a bad mom and if I was your child and I’ve been begging for it I’d be very happy … but I’d be too afraid that they‘d regret it later or that their nose isn’t completely grown yet.”

VeryWellHealth claims that the human nose doesn’t stop growing until about 12 years of age, while some experts argue it can continue to change until 16 or even into early adulthood.

A little Q&A #questions #openthenoor #ohiogirl #ringdoorbell #funny #nosepiercing #momanddaughter #onlyinohio #foryou #kids #illinois #pierced #judgemental

Other viewers cited legal concerns, claiming that the law doesn’t allow facial piercings — even with parental consent — under the age of 14. While Black assured users that she took her daughter to a licensed shop, piercers’ websites located in Illinois say they will not pierce the noses of anyone under the age of 14.

In the clips following Black’s controversial statements, she justified her decision to allow her daughter to express herself through body modifications and mascara.

Just a normal kid from #illinois doing normal #kid things! Not from #ohio 🤣 If her #nosepiercing bothers you, kindly #fuckoff

She describes her kid like any other, saying she “loves to be silly and make others smile,” is adventurous and enjoys spending time with her family.

“It’s okay if she wants to express herself with a nose ring or mascara,” Black wrote on the video.

Kay.
3d ago

I have a 9 year old and NEVER would I allow her to pierce her nose at such a young age. SMH some peoples kids these days.

diane
3d ago

IMHO, allowing a nose piercing that young is begging for a teenager with full sleeves and a bad attitude. This is what happens when teenagers have babies, wants to prove how cool they still are. Also believe that piercing babies ears is flat out stupid. decorating a baby for the parents amusement. dahell is that all about? scotch taping a hair bow to their lil bald heads isn't stupid enough? why not just write "girl" on their forehead with a magic marker if having the world know the baby is a girl is so important? you REAlllly get that offended if some stranger mistakenly calls your sweet baby a boy?

pope luke
3d ago

definitely reminds me of the moms at the trailer park I hung out at when I was younger 🤣 🤣

