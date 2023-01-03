Ukrainian refugee living in one of Andrew Tate’s homes staunchly defends him

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Ukrainian war refugee was among the women cops found at Andrew Tate’s Romanian properties — and is now staunchly defending the influencer against accusations he’s a rapist forcing women into porn .

The refugee — who only gave the name Lisa — confirmed to The Times of London that she was quizzed by cops after they raided the house where Tate is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman held there against her will.

Lisa had been there around a month before Tate, 36, and his 34-year-old brother Tristan were arrested at a nearby property Thursday, accused of also forcing women into porn against their will.

“Everything the police have said is not true,” she told the UK paper of the charges.

“I know them [the Tates] and they could not do this. The girls who live here do not have to do anything. They are good girls,” she maintained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUKtl_0k2EZpGe00
“Everything the police have said is not true,” the Ukrainian refugee named Lisa told the UK Times.
REUTERS

“What the police are saying, I know it is untrue. They don’t have any proof.”

Lisa said she had been invited to live at the $360,000 house with Tate’s assistant by two Romanian housemates. The pair were making around $4,000 a month, she said, claiming it was all from TikTok comedy clips.

Despite being a new arrival from the war in her homeland, Lisa told the UK paper that she knew the Tates well, having first met them around three years ago at a party in Kyiv when she worked in marketing for a realtor.

She said the US-born former reality TV star only “acts” like a hate-spewing misogynist “for show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UiHp_0k2EZpGe00
Lisa insisted Tate’s bad-boy persona is “for show” and “he’s not like that in real life.”
itsandrewtatee/Instagram

“He is not like that in real life,” she maintained of the former kickboxer who has said that rape victims should “bear some responsibility” for their attacks.

“I don’t believe anything bad about them — I have known them for a long time,” she said of the locked-up brothers.

Tate assured Lisa that his online sex business was “a very long time ago . . . maybe when they are 23 or 24 and made their first million dollars,” she said.

“They have so much money. They cannot make so much money from video [sex] chats,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKLlu_0k2EZpGe00
“I don’t believe anything bad about them,” Lisa said of Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, right.
Andrew Tate/ Instagram

Her house, in a gated community called American Village, was raided by cops along with the compound thought to house his “Hustlers University,” where weapons were found.

Her house is also one police raided in April last year when an American woman said she’d been raped and held there against her will.

Lisa said that police “checked everything” in the property and seized two laptop computers, including her own.

“The police wanted to know what I did for a living,” she told the UK Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5Rce_0k2EZpGe00
Lisa said police “checked everything” when they raided Tate’s multiple properties.
REUTERS

“I told them I was receiving Ukraine refugee payments and showed them every document and they said ‘OK,'” she said.

The Times also reported that Tate — who first moved to Romania in 2017 — had transferred control of his website and consultancy businesses last summer, months after coming under investigation.

He initially transferred both to his girlfriend, Georgiana Naghel, a 28-year-old US citizen who was one of the two so-called “Tate’s Angels” busted alongside the kickboxer and his brother.

His management and consultancy company, Emory Andrew Tate & Son, was later linked to a Dubai-based company linked to the American TikTok performer Abigail Tyson, the paper said.

Tyson has a risque OnlyFans site, and has posted pictures of herself posing with some of Tate’s flashy sports cars, the UK Times noted.

