Delray Beach, FL

sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million

217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Cool Weekend Weather For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Exceptionally Nice Weather Expected This Week In South Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Expect cooler temps this weekend in and around South Palm Beach County, as South Florida’s version of “winter” sets in — at least for a few days. Boca Raton, Delray […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
franchising.com

The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location

Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca History Museum schedules Civil War talk and first ‘free fun Saturday’

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum has scheduled two special events this month. For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org or call 561-395-6766, extension 100T. To celebrate the opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, the museum will offer free fun Saturdays — starting on Jan. 7 and continuing the first Saturday of every month during 2023. On each of these special Saturdays, the museum will waive the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million

4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023

Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 14 homes for sale in the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $319,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $540,321 which works out to $266.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
PALM CITY, FL

