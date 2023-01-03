The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum has scheduled two special events this month. For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org or call 561-395-6766, extension 100T. To celebrate the opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, the museum will offer free fun Saturdays — starting on Jan. 7 and continuing the first Saturday of every month during 2023. On each of these special Saturdays, the museum will waive the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO