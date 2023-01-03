Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort LauderdaleTed RiversFort Lauderdale, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Cool Weekend Weather For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Exceptionally Nice Weather Expected This Week In South Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Expect cooler temps this weekend in and around South Palm Beach County, as South Florida’s version of “winter” sets in — at least for a few days. Boca Raton, Delray […]
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Westlake in West Palm Beach led South Florida master-planned communities in home sales last year
Westlake sold more homes than any other South Florida master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Westlake community in West Palm Beach, by developer Minto Communities, sold 550 homes in 2022, 21st among MPCs nationwide. Twelve of the top 25 best-selling MPCs...
WPBF News 25
10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend
Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on timing of the event. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes...
franchising.com
The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location
Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca History Museum schedules Civil War talk and first ‘free fun Saturday’
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum has scheduled two special events this month. For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org or call 561-395-6766, extension 100T. To celebrate the opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, the museum will offer free fun Saturdays — starting on Jan. 7 and continuing the first Saturday of every month during 2023. On each of these special Saturdays, the museum will waive the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
cw34.com
Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival bring economic growth to Palm Beach County
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off today and organizers say they hope this year will be bigger and better than ever. Vaneli Bojkova, the Executive Vice President of Wellington International, says they are expecting 300,000 spectators for the festival this year. "We are seeing...
Effe Cafe to Reopen in Its Original Home
The beloved neighborhood joint will be revived in Cooper City
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton
If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
luxury-houses.net
Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million
4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Stephen Ross’ Associated Plans Downtown West Palm Seaside Workplace Tower
Stephen Ross can’t get enough of downtown West Palm Beach. Already the biggest office property owner in the city, Ross’ Related Companies now plans a 25-story building that will bring 456,000 square feet of work space and 15,000 square feet of retail to downtown West Palm, according to a company news release.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
Locations Revealed for Cali Coffee’s 2023 South Florida Expansion
The coffee chain is making a big push this year
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023
Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 14 homes for sale in the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $319,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $540,321 which works out to $266.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
