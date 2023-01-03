ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

WDTV

Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Marion County after officers said she drank several bottles of wine and found her passed out in a running car with children in the backseat. Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Ave. under the Jefferson St....
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police

Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man has been indicted for federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Shinnston PD looking for stolen ATV

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Shinnston Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the Public Works Department. The police department identified the ATV as a red 2012 Honda Rancher and was taken on New Year’s Eve at approximately 7:00 a.m. If you have any information […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County couple charged for forging court order

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
SALEM, WV
Metro News

Ohio abduction suspect captured after Harrison County chase

ANMOORE, W.Va. – A suspect in an Ohio abduction was arrested Tuesday in Anmoore after a brief police pursuit. Anmoore police started the investigation after a welfare check was requested by officers from the Porter County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Department. Deputies told police in Anmoore they believed Dean Flynn, 40, of Bristolville, Ohio, had the victim in a white Jeep Wrangler with Ohio plates.
ANMOORE, WV
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV

