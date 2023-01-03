Read full article on original website
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WDTV
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m. Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video...
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
WDTV
Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Marion County after officers said she drank several bottles of wine and found her passed out in a running car with children in the backseat. Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Ave. under the Jefferson St....
Fayette County man charged in death of girlfriend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is charged with homicide after the death of his girlfriend.Amy Jo Craig was in the hospital for several months after allegedly being beaten by Thomas Dean inside his Dunbar home in November 2021.She never recovered from her injuries and died last April.
Bridgeport Police searching for subject in BFS fraud incident
Bridgeport Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud incident at the BFS in Charles Pointe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2022.
wajr.com
Doddridge County man charged after shootout with police
Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man has been indicted for federal firearm charges after a May 2022 shootout with police. Richard Edward America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence. He was also indicted for unregistered possession of silencers.
WDTV
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident. Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16. Anyone with information...
Shinnston PD looking for stolen ATV
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Shinnston Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was stolen from the Public Works Department. The police department identified the ATV as a red 2012 Honda Rancher and was taken on New Year’s Eve at approximately 7:00 a.m. If you have any information […]
WDTV
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
WDTV
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
Greene County couple charged for forging court order
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A former employee of Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding and their significant other are now facing felony charges. Tiffany Trude and her boyfriend Thomas Medlick were taken into custody just a few hours ago. The Greene County District Attorney charged the couple for allegedly forging a court order to unlawfully get tenants out of their homes. Charges include tampering with public records and criminal trespassing.
wtae.com
Man arrested following string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A man charged in a string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse in Scottdale. Scottdale police said Jason Michael Thomas, 33, was being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday morning. Thomas’ arrest came Wednesday afternoon...
WDTV
Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man has been indicted on federal firearm charges after he allegedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement last spring. Richard America, III, 45, of Salem, was charged Wednesday by a Clarksburg grand jury with illegally possessing a small arsenal of weapons despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence.
Police: Ohio man suspected in abduction arrested after chase in West Virginia
An Ohio man who authorities say abducted someone was apprehended in West Virginia on Tuesday, and the victim was recovered safely.
West Milford man charged after allegedly causing entire town’s water supply to be shut off
A man has been charged after allegedly causing an entire town's water supply to be shut off in Harrison County.
WDTV
Shinnston police asking for information on ATV stolen from Public Works Dept.
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Shinnston Police Department is asking for information regarding an ATV stolen from the Public Works Department. The 2012 Honda Rancher was stolen on Dec. 31 around 7 a.m., according to the Shinnston Police Department. Anyone with information on the stolen ATV or a possible suspect...
Salem man accused of law enforcement shootout indicted on federal firearm charges
The Salem man who allegedly shot at law enforcement in Doddridge County back in May of 2022 was indicted Wednesday on federal charges because according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he had a "small arsenal of weapons" despite a previous domestic violence conviction.
Metro News
Ohio abduction suspect captured after Harrison County chase
ANMOORE, W.Va. – A suspect in an Ohio abduction was arrested Tuesday in Anmoore after a brief police pursuit. Anmoore police started the investigation after a welfare check was requested by officers from the Porter County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Department. Deputies told police in Anmoore they believed Dean Flynn, 40, of Bristolville, Ohio, had the victim in a white Jeep Wrangler with Ohio plates.
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
