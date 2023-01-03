Man shot dead in gunfire exchange at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot to death on Tuesday at a far north Fort Worth shopping center in an exchange of gunfire that began as irritation about a vehicle crash, authorities said.

The man was fired upon about 12:15 p.m. outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Alliance Town Center in the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

The encounter started with a hit-and-run crash on a road outside an Olive Garden restaurant across a parking lot from the store, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. The crash victim began to follow the other driver. Both stopped in front of the Dick’s store and exchanged gunfire, the police spokesperson said.

The victim of the hit-and-run crash shot the other driver, the spokesperson said.

Police said that they identified the shooter, who was to be interviewed by detectives. Police had not arrested the shooter Tuesday evening.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the deceased man’s name or age.