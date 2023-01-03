ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles wants to reconcile with Prince Harry: report

By Nicki Gostin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9Onp_0k2EZRHK00

King Charles III is reportedly eager to reconcile with Prince Harry, contrary to the Duke of Sussex’s recent claim.

“Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California,” the Telegraph reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The insiders told the British newspaper that Harry’s side of the story was “wrong,” adding that Charles, 74, and his younger son, 38, have remained in contact and met up several times during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKA3B_0k2EZRHK00
King Charles III reportedly wants to reconcile with Prince Harry.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Their relationship has “occasionally been tense,” but the monarch has “reiterated that his door remains open and that the duke and [Meghan Markle] are welcome at any time,” according to the report.

Despite their strained bond, Charles is reportedly set to invite Harry and Markle , 41, to his coronation on May 6.

Harry claimed in a recently released clip from his upcoming ITV interview that his family has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” telling journalist Tom Bradby, “I would like to get my father back . I would like to have my brother [Prince William] back.”

In Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” the couple recounted the difficulties they faced prior to stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJMh5_0k2EZRHK00
Harry and wife Meghan Markle released a docuseries about their relationship and exit from the royal family.

The redheaded royal revealed in one episode that William, 40, grew incensed during a family meeting after he and Markle announced their plan to move to America.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me , and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and just take it all in,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TUuB_0k2EZRHK00
Charles is said to have not watched his son’s Netflix show.
UK Press via Getty Images

Harry also said he doubts he will ever get a true apology from his family.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” he told viewers. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGCqM_0k2EZRHK00
Harry accused his brother, Prince William, of screaming at him for leaving the family.
Getty Images

The king reportedly has not watched the series but is said to have been “deeply saddened” by the criticism leveled at him and his family.

The Bradby interview airs on Jan. 8 and will be followed by another sit-down that Harry did with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes.”

The conversations are the start of the press tour for Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” which will be released on Jan. 10 and deals with his life both in and out of the royal family .

