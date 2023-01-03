Read full article on original website
Larsgene
4d ago
Wow, that’s all we need is a corrupt politician running the House after supporting Trump’s Insurrection! Same goes for McCarthy too!
Reply(27)
158
Theresa Berkshire
4d ago
Talk bout jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. Only the good Lord can save us from the evil that rules us.
Reply(2)
81
Pamela Stevenson
4d ago
Oh God,I sure hope not! He's corrupt and supported Dumpy Frumpy! Can't stand how they have torn the republican party apart! Leave politics, and bring new people in that cares about THE PEOPLE and our democracy!
Reply(1)
60
