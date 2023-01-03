ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 358

Larsgene
4d ago

Wow, that’s all we need is a corrupt politician running the House after supporting Trump’s Insurrection! Same goes for McCarthy too!

Reply(27)
158
Theresa Berkshire
4d ago

Talk bout jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. Only the good Lord can save us from the evil that rules us.

Reply(2)
81
Pamela Stevenson
4d ago

Oh God,I sure hope not! He's corrupt and supported Dumpy Frumpy! Can't stand how they have torn the republican party apart! Leave politics, and bring new people in that cares about THE PEOPLE and our democracy!

Reply(1)
60
Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Washington Examiner

Democrat mocks Kevin McCarthy and attacks Trump on House floor during speaker speech

A senior Democrat blasted Republican Kevin McCarthy (CA) in a floor speech nominating incoming Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for House speaker. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) mocked McCarthy, who is vying for the speakership himself, for his support of former President Donald Trump as Aguilar praised Jeffries amid a contentious speaker's election on Tuesday. The first day of the 118th Congress will decide if McCarthy's weeks of negotiating with the conservative wing of his conference end with the gavel in his hand.
POLITICO

Republican defectors rallied behind Jim Jordan as the alternative to Kevin McCarthy for the speaker's gavel — even after Jordan nominated McCarthy for the second vote.

A number of Republicans changed their votes to Jordan during the second vote. Jordan's defectors: In the second vote for the speaker's gavel, Republican defectors have rallied behind Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) as an alternative to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy — even as Jordan gave the nominating speech for the California Republican.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland.com

Chaos in the House: How after historic days of discord Kevin McCarthy finally got elected speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was the extraordinary moment that brought House Republicans to the brink — and ultimately the moment they found their way back. Just one vote short of becoming speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy stood from his chair and walked down the center aisle to the back of the chamber. It was nearing midnight, and he had already lost 13 votes for speaker over four long days. The room fell almost silent as it became apparent that the GOP leader was now asking — begging, really — the bombastic, blustering, defiant Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to change his vote from “present” to “McCarthy.”
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy