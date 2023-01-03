What is commotio cordis? Explaining sudden heart stoppage that 'likely' led to Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest

Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Sporting News
Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'
As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
Sporting News
Bills' Damar Hamlin sends a thank-you note via Instagram: 'The love has been overwhelming'
Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday made his first statement to the public since his frightening injury on "Monday Night Football." In a post on his Instagram, Hamlin thanked everyone who has prayed for him and reached out. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Week 17 game against the Bengals and was revived on the field. He remains in critical condition.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Sporting News
What is Damar Hamlin's charity? The cause behind Chasing M's Foundation & how to donate on GoFundMe, website
Damar Hamlin continues to "progress remarkably" following a scary cardiac arrest incident on Monday night. His recovery battle over the past few days has captured the attention of the national media — and also inspired many to be a source for good. In typical Bills Mafia fashion, fans from...
Sporting News
Why is Ryan Papenhuyzen the latest NRL star to seek out the specialist who treats knee injuries like a brain injury?
Melbourne Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen followed in the footsteps of two other elite NRL fullbacks, who have recently suffered long-term or persistent injury issues, by travelling to Philadelphia this week to work with the world-renowned Bill Knowles. The American has gained a reputation for helping to guide athletes back to...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Damar Hamlin injury brings increased awareness to CPR and AED training
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the world watched as Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Bengals, tens of thousands of people have taken steps to learn about CPR.
Sporting News
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis reportedly in critical condition after saving kids from drowning in Florida
Former Browns running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition after rescuing his kids from drowning in an ocean in Florida. KNWA Fox 24's Alyssa Orange confirmed that Hillis had been involved in a swimming accident in Pensacola. He was airlifted to a local hospital and and was listed in an "unconscious" state as of Thursday evening. Hillis' children are reportedly safe.
Sporting News
Bengals' Zac Taylor questions fairness of NFL playoff changes: 'Positives for a lot of teams and negatives for us'
As soon as the NFL officially announced the cancellation of Bills vs. Bengals, it was clear teams would be compromising with regards to AFC seeding. The Bengals, however, clearly weren't prepared for the amount of potential compromising they'd have to deal with if certain events unfold. Damar Hamlin is very...
Sporting News
Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh has made declarative statements in the past about his interest, or lack thereof, in NFL head coaching positions. His statement Thursday will do little to quell the latest rumors of him leaving Michigan. Harbaugh, through the university, addressed the latest speculation that he might leave if he is...
Sporting News
Sean Payton rumors: Broncos receive permission from Saints to interview former coach
There might not be a bigger name in the NFL coaching rumor mill than Sean Payton. At least one team is jumping into the mix to hire him. The Broncos have received permission from the Saints to interview Payton, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. No team can speak with him in person until at least Jan. 17, Schefter added.
Sporting News
Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors: Ranking Michigan coach's best fits for 2023, from Broncos to Colts
Would Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for a return to the NFL?. Even though ti seems like Harbaugh should be locked into coaching his alma mater's football program for a long time, that question still will be asked every January. Harbaugh just completed his eighth season in Ann Arbor with his...
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Ravens coin toss, explained: How NFL's 2023 playoff proposal could hurt Cincinnati
When a game between two top seeds in a conference gets canceled in Week 17, for any reason, there isn't going to be a perfect solution to how to rectify it on the NFL's end. A team will always be affected. The NFL proposed a solution to handle AFC seeding...
Sporting News
Chiefs playoff picture: Breaking down Kansas City's seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket
Some people counted out the Chiefs coming into the 2022 NFL season. Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill. The Chargers loaded up on defense. The Raiders added Davante Adams. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson. But as Week 18 approaches, the Chiefs have been sitting on a division crown for weeks,...
Sporting News
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
Sporting News
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills ready to play Sunday after encouragement from Damar Hamlin
In their first public comments since Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse Monday night in Cincinnati, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott insisted the team will be ready to play Sunday against the Patriots. "I do," Allen said when asked whether the Bills would be ready to take the...
Sporting News
Cardinals' J.J. Watt receives 'wild' retirement gift from fan — a stuffed badger
J.J. Watt's imminent retirement from the NFL has spawned countless tributes. It's hard to imagine anyone will be able to top the gift he received in the mail on Thursday, though. The future Hall of Famer was greeted with a package at his locker on Thursday morning. When he opened...
Sporting News
Patriots vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18
For most NFL players, coaches, staff, fans, and media, the past few days have been unlike anything we've experienced before. Waiting and wishing for the best possible outcome for Damar Hamlin, the majority of us have put trivial-sounding things like betting and fantasy on the back burner. But now that doctors have started revealing good news updates about the 24-year-old Bills safety, we feel more comfortable preparing a betting preview for this weekend's Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo.
