Sacramento County, CA

What’s in your emergency kit? Everything you need to stay prepared for a natural disaster

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtXT4_0k2EZKLT00

The start of the new year is a good time to consider revamping emergency kits you have lying around in the garage or to finally get around to building one.

A record-breaking “atmospheric river” storm closed out 2022, leaving thousands without power, flooding roads and toppling trees in Sacramento County. According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service , another severe winter storm moves into the capital region on Wednesday, which is another reason to consider building an emergency kit.

Surprisingly, “48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies and 44% do not have emergency kits,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website . Having an emergency kit is essential for families and people to remain prepared during natural disasters.

As Sacramento prepares for another severe winter storm here is how you can be ready.

Home emergency kit

The rule of thumb when preparing an at-home emergency kit, is to have supplies for a minimum of three days, according to the California Department of Public Health .

An emergency kit should include items that are essential. Ready.gov, a federal website aimed at helping citizens prepare for emergencies and disasters, suggests the following items:

  • Water — each person needs at least one gallon per day
  • Nonperishable food items like granola, protein or fruit bars, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juices
  • Flashlights
  • Extra batteries
  • Battery packs for cellphones
  • Can opener
  • Moist towelettes for personal sanitation
  • A wrench to turn off utilities
  • First aid kit

Car emergency kit

Sometimes disasters can happen while you’re on the road, and having an emergency kit for your car is ideal to remain prepared.

Here is what you should include in your car emergency kit according to Ready.gov :

  • Jumper cables
  • Flares or reflective triangle
  • Ice scraper
  • Portable cellphone charger
  • Blanket
  • Map
  • Cat litter or sand to help with better tire traction
  • Water

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

The Sacramento Bee

