What’s in your emergency kit? Everything you need to stay prepared for a natural disaster

The start of the new year is a good time to consider revamping emergency kits you have lying around in the garage or to finally get around to building one.

A record-breaking “atmospheric river” storm closed out 2022, leaving thousands without power, flooding roads and toppling trees in Sacramento County. According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service , another severe winter storm moves into the capital region on Wednesday, which is another reason to consider building an emergency kit.

Surprisingly, “48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies and 44% do not have emergency kits,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website . Having an emergency kit is essential for families and people to remain prepared during natural disasters.

As Sacramento prepares for another severe winter storm here is how you can be ready.

Home emergency kit

The rule of thumb when preparing an at-home emergency kit, is to have supplies for a minimum of three days, according to the California Department of Public Health .

An emergency kit should include items that are essential. Ready.gov, a federal website aimed at helping citizens prepare for emergencies and disasters, suggests the following items:

Water — each person needs at least one gallon per day

Nonperishable food items like granola, protein or fruit bars, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juices

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Battery packs for cellphones

Can opener

Moist towelettes for personal sanitation

A wrench to turn off utilities

First aid kit

Car emergency kit

Sometimes disasters can happen while you’re on the road, and having an emergency kit for your car is ideal to remain prepared.

Here is what you should include in your car emergency kit according to Ready.gov :

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Portable cellphone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand to help with better tire traction

Water

