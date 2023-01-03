Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves On Christmas Eve In A Low-Cut, High-Slit Mugler Gown
Kylie Jenner rocked a stunning custom Mugler gown on Christmas Eve (and adorably twinned with her daughter Stormi Webster in the process) and fans can’t get over it! The reality star, 25, donned a plunging, black lace-adorned, figure-hugging tan dress that helped show off her enviable curves. Kylie Jenner...
Kylie Jenner Styled Her See-Through Slipdress with Big Sister Kendall’s Favorite Accessory
Kylie Jenner's latest look seemed to borrow inspiration from her older sister. Yesterday, the makeup mogul embarked on a night out in Beverly Hills while looking glamorous in an all-black outfit. In photos seen in Harper's Bazaar, she wore a sultry see-through slipdress embroidered all over with floral lace details, showing off her black bra and underwear underneath. She stayed warm by layering up in a roomy leather biker jacket by David Koma. Other accessories included a black mini handbag and silver hoop earrings.
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Why Was Bella Hadid Voted Best Dressed in 2022?
This past month, it was announced that Bella Hadid won Lyst’s 2022 “Power Dresser of the Year.” The e-commerce site’s reasoning of why Hadid won the award included stats and facts, including that her outfits sparked a whopping “1,900% increase in searches for similar pieces'' and that she drove searches for specifics, like corsets (70% increase) and cargo pants (56% increase) after she wore them. She also had a hand—or a foot—in making the platform Ugg boots go viral on TikTok, which Lyst reported sold out and had a 152% increase in searches. Next to the description, there was a photo of the model from this past September, eating a lone slice of pizza while sitting on a metal walkway in New York, wearing a leather racing jacket from Opening Ceremony, an ’80s-era Lego T-shirt, a tote bag, shin-high white socks, and the pair of those very much sold-out platform Uggs. Because she was sitting down, not pictured was a pair of what a thin pair of men’s white underwear that she had worn while walking down the street.
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Jordyn Woods Posed Courtside In A Fly Sporty Look
Jordyn Woods definitely got the courtside style memo.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Take Luxe Leather to the Gym
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sported cosy shearling, colorful snow gear and wild-card footwear during their recent holiday to Aspen. But, since returning to Los Angeles, they’ve packed away their puffers in favor of gym kits, ready to tackle January blues head on with a workout.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kirsten Dunst, Jerome LaMaar, Zendaya, and More
The holidays are right around the corner, and plenty of celebrities are gearing up. A delightful moment on Instagram came from Kirsten Dunst and Rodarte. The label is publishing self-portraits of starlets wearing their fantastical garb. One actor included was Dunst, a longtime Rodarte darling, who posed by a Christmas tree wearing a silver ruffled sequin dress looking absolutely magical.
Shalom Harlow’s Life in Looks—From Grunge to Glamour
“I wasn’t a blond and I was on the cover of Vogue. It was…significant,” notes Shalom Harlow, with a smirk in her Life in Looks. The video follows a grunge to glamour throughline as it starts with the model’s appearance in Marc Jacobs’s infamous 1993 collection. “This is how I looked in my off hours,” says Harlow of that historic runway. She also talks about the pre-Instagram moment she had at Alexander McQueen’s spring 1999 show, the one at which she stood on a rotating platform while being sprayed with paint by two robots. Twenty years later, in 2018, Harlow would go viral with a Versace video that marked her joyous return to modeling.
For prefall, Zuhair Murad ventured into unexpected territory with an unorthodox pairing: the ’60s-era interior decorator Dorothy Draper and Alice in Wonderland. Sounds wild, but it’s not as far-fetched as it seems. Murad found a kindred spirit in Draper, a committed anti-minimalist who defined the Hollywood Regency style with riots of bold color, baroque flourishes, large-scale prints, and mirrors everywhere. For the designer, her freewheeling ways with pattern, texture, and scale naturally brought Alice to mind, and he duly showered this collection with chromatic hearts and diamonds on tulle, lace, and duchesse satin. Three-dimensional effects took pride of place, in macramé mixed with red velvet, diamanté motifs on black velvet, and skin-baring appliqués or cutouts. For floral lovers, amped-up roses appeared in a lush black-and-white-and-saffron print on silk charmeuse.
The Grand Gesture: Yohji Yamamoto’s Fall 1998 Show Closed With an Enormous Wedding Dress
[Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on March 14, 1998, in Paris at the Amphitheatre of the Sorbonne, and the photos have been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows.]. Yohji Yamamoto is a designer who is in the habit of...
How Kaia Gerber Came to Star in the Spring 2023 Alaïa Campaign
Anyone who watches the red carpet will remember Kaia Gerber’s star turn at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles three months ago. Fresh from the spring 2023 Alaïa runway, the plum-colored draped skirt and sheer black voile jersey bodysuit she wore fit Gerber like a glove, as Alaïa designs often do. What made the look uncanny—and iconic—was that in it Gerber bore a stronger-than-usual resemblance to her mother Cindy Crawford, who made her own star turns in Alaïa. See spring 1987 and fall 1989, for starters.
Get To Know Benjamin Coy
In the spotlight today: Multi-hyphenate style star Benjamin Coy is longing to own a Brandon Blackwood trunk bag—the perfect finishing touch for his simple and sophisticated day-to-day look, no? Scroll down for the need-to-know designers on this Vogue Club member’s fashion wish list, plus: Why classical music will always be his first love…
Kylie Jenner Gives Retro Leather Coat a Y2K Twist With Shearling Bucket Hat & Boots in Aspen
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kylie Jenner was warmly dressed for a trip to Colorado this week. While arriving in Aspen on Friday, Jenner wore a retro-inspired ski-worthy outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder dressed up in a shearling and leather coat from Alaïa’s “Edition” collection. The $8,791 coat was originally designed in 1987. Jenner wore the coat atop a beige turtleneck top and sheer black tights. The coat featured a front side zipper, white trim and a white shearling collar, also coordinating with a black faux...
Kylie Jenner is so ‘icy hot’ in vintage jacket she’s two temperatures at once
Kylie Jenner certainly knows how to turn out a look and one of her recent Instagram posts has proven exactly that as she debuted a vintage jacket that has sent fans into a frenzy. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters is no stranger to keeping her followers in the loop...
The Bride Wore Custom Carolina Herrera for This “Very New York” Wedding
A casual date at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village was how Julia Cordry and Samuel Bomes first began their New York romance. Mutual friends first connected them after Sam moved to the city for work back in 2017—and by the third date, the pair had already walked the Brooklyn Bridge together, on a beautiful October day that Julia notes she’ll “always remember.”
Sadie Sink Pops in Pearl-Embellished Jeans & Strappy Sandals for ‘Today’ Show
Sadie Sink updated baggy jeans for a recent press outing. The “Stranger Things” actress stepped out in New York City on Wednesday morning for an appearance on the “Today” show. She discussed about sharing the screen with Brendan Fraser in the new movie “The Whale.” She also talked about her early days performing on stage and playing the title role in “Annie” on Broadway while on the morning show. For her press appearance, Sink wore pieces from Givenchy, styled by Molly Dickson. She wore a pair of light-wash baggy jeans that were covered in pearl detailing. She paired the high-waisted jeans with...
