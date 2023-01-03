ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on explosion in Council Bluffs

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the area of N 35th Street and Avenue G.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found no active fire or gas leak. A person was found deceased at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Preliminary investigation findings conclude that a compressed natural gas cylinder exploded in the garage of 709 N 35th Street. There is no indication that this explosion was a result of a gas leak from the utilities serving the property. The incident is still under investigation.

