Effective: 2023-01-08 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Generally a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO