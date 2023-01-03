ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Officials brace for more storms and flood threat over next 14 days in Modesto area

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJdvc_0k2EY5E200

The prospect of more potent storms in the Modesto area prompted emergency officials to set up a response team.

On Sunday, they established the Central Valley Incident Management Team. It coordinates efforts on flooding and other impacts in much of Stanislaus County and its mountain neighbors.

The National Weather Service said storms will continue into mid-January and possibly later in the month. Modesto could get up to 6 inches between Jan. 4 and 10 alone. The forecast includes wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour Wednesday and Thursday.

All of this follows rain and snow that have been well above average since late October.

The coming storms could put pressure on Dry Creek in Modesto and other small streams. They also could bring more street flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Widespread flooding is not expected thanks to two huge reservoirs in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Don Pedro on the Tuolumne River was at 61% of capacity Monday, the California Department of Water Resources reported. New Melones on the Stanislaus River was at 30%. Both were drawn down by below-average runoff the past three years.

The snowpack in the central Sierra Nevada stood at 182% of average Tuesday, DWR said. It is the main source for cities and farms in the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

The new team is monitoring conditions in central and eastern Stanislaus County and in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. It is made up of several fire agencies, said a Facebook post by the Modesto Fire Department.

“The current priorities of the team are to provide for life safety, assess and protect critical infrastructure, minimize environmental impact, and to assist and partner with neighboring agencies,” the post said.

The Modesto Irrigation District has recorded 8.69 inches of rain in the water year that began July 1. Most tends to come from midautumn to midspring. An average year is 12.12 inches.

This year’s Modesto total includes 0.35 inches that fell Monday. The Weather Service said the next storm could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday, along with up to 3 feet of snow in the watershed. Another 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall Friday through Monday, with as much as 5 feet of snow.

Above-average storms are shown through January by the Climate Prediction Center as the NWS. The model is rougher than week-ahead forecasts but still can help residents prepare.

Editor’s note: The Bee is looking for Stanislaus County residents’ help in coverage of the upcoming storms. If you know of fallen trees, downed utility lines, flooded streets or structures, property damage or other weather-related havoc, please email us at local@modbee.com, with “Storm News” in the subject field. Feel free to include photos. A contact phone number would be appreciated but is not necessary. We will use the information to update our stories as quickly as possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZC3Tx_0k2EY5E200
High water from the weekend storm damaged the bank along Dry Creek at East La Loma Park in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Jan. 3, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4wNj_0k2EY5E200
Water level in Dry Creek is rising as a result of the recent storms in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qLtA_0k2EY5E200
High water from the weekend storm damaged the bank along Dry Creek at East La Loma Park in Modesto, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

Update: Soggy Weather Continues To Impact Mother Lode

Update at 8:45 a.m.: Calaveras County road crews are currently working to clear a large landslide on Murphys Grade Road. The roadway is closed to traffic between the intersections of Lower French Gulch and Upper French Gulch and Main Street in Murphys. County officials report a detour around the slide will be along French Gulch Road. Further details on downed trees, power poles, and outages can be viewed below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Storm makes a presence in Westside

The downpour and gusty winds that rolled through the Westside this last weekend caused Orestimba Creek to overflow onto several roads in Newman and fallen trees and branches around Gustine. With another front expected to hit Wednesday, residents are being advised to make some preparations to weather the storm. The...
NEWMAN, CA
Fox40

Stockton registers historic rainfall during winter storms

The series of storms that started on Dec. 27 led to Stockton and Modesto having their wettest December on record. Stockton registers historic rainfall during winter …. The series of storms that started on Dec. 27 led to Stockton and Modesto having their wettest December on record. More atmospheric rivers...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode

Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County hit with floods after latest storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County was hit with yet another round of rainfall Thursday. It followed Wednesday’s downpours and strong winds. From Wednesday’s rain alone, fields filled with rain, some of which actually poured into nearby yards like rivers. State and local officials closed some area roadways, especially in the area of Sandy […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely

Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
OAKDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

9K+
Followers
123
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy