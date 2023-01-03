Read full article on original website
Bully Ray Wants To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men In WWE
As seen on last weekof Friday Night Smackdown, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be a massive shocker. She is a fierce performer, and she might need to change her focus. While speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully...
Jake Paul Signs Contract With PFL, Will Compete in ‘Super Fight’ Division, Offers Challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has officially signed his first MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
Wrestlers React To Mercedes Mone Wrestle Kingdom Debut
Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks has made her NJPW/STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her for the IWGP Women’s Title for a match in February in San Jose, California. Following her debut, the tweets and posts exploded and Mercedes was immediately trending. It wasn’t just fans though, as several wrestlers from WWE, NJPW and AEW all tweeted about the big debut.
John Cena Posts TikTok Of Him Hanging Out With New Day And Jimmy Uso Backstage At Last Week’s SmackDown
The Face that Runs the Place had not wrestled a single match in 2022 and his streak of wrestling once every year for the last 20 years was in deep jeopardy. However, John Cena returned to in-ring action on the last SmackDown of 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
CMLL Martes de Arena México Results (1/3/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Martes de Arena Mexico” on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The event took place at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico, and aired live on CMLL’s YouTube Channel. You can read the results for the show below. – Chamuel, Atomo & Perrito Sacaryas...
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
Konnan Says Tony Khan Doesn’t Know What To Do With Talent Like Will Ospreay
A classic example of this problem is Miro, former WWE Superstar Rusev. The former TNT Champion started his AEW career strong, but he has been floundering in recent months. Another good example of this issue in AEW is Will Ospreay. Will Ospreay wrestled a couple of matches for AEW between...
Mercedes Moné Says She Is On A World Domination Tour As Possible AEW Debut Nears
Mercedes Moné is already the CEO of the NJPW and STARDOM women’s division and she’s only just getting started. Coming out of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Moné would attend the post show press conference after making her debut, confronting KAIRI during the show and laying out the IWGP Women’s champion.
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed
The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
Hiromu Takahashi Wins The IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The night of new champions continues. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship was on the line. Ishimori defended the title in a four way match, but in the end, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato to capture the belt and become the new champion after what was a tremendous match with tons of action and near falls, including Hiromu surviving a nasty Suplex from Wato. Now, Takahashi is champion once again.
Bret Hart Was Afraid He Would Embarrass Himself In The Ring With Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle almost wrestled Bret Hart, but it wouldn’t come to pass. The Olympic Gold Medalist arrived at WWE in 1999, two years later after Bret Hart’s exit in Montreal from the company. Kurt Angle claimed that he always wanted to have a dream showdown with The Hitman. He spoke about this during an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Lineup Revealed
AEW Battle Of The Belts V is live in Seattle following AEW Rampage on TNT. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes Championship matches for the TBS, Tag Team and All-Atlantic Titles. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Battle Of The Belts...
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
Major HEAT On The AEW Shuttle Bus
AEW talent use a shuttle to get to events and today, there was major heat! AEW talent spoke on the All Elite Arcade stream for AEW Games that the shuttle drive was so hot because the driver had the heat cranked. Well, John Silver likes a nice cooled temperature so turn that heat down and put on the air for Johnny Hungee and everyone else! And you better make sure you have grapefruit juice on tap.
Falls Count Anywhere Match Set For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Rich Swann is ready for war. Steve Maclin has become obsessed with gaining an opportunity at the World Championship and targeting former champion, Rich Swann. A match between the two in December ended in a double count-out, with referees having to break both men apart. Now, Rich Swann has challenged Maclin to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view on Friday, January 13. But, not just any match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic. December 28th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
