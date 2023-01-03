ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Embattled rep George Santos votes for McCarthy in Speaker race

By Sarah Polus
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyWEK_0k2EXJXA00

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday cast his vote in support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker, though rebels in the party pledged to block McCarthy’s bid for the speakership.

A group of 19 Republicans voted against McCarthy in the first round of voting, leaving him well below the 218-vote threshold needed to secure the position. The House will now move to multiple ballots in the Speaker’s contest for the first time since 1923.

Santos tweeted last month that he would support McCarthy for speaker, and confirmed his plans to reporters earlier Tuesday, per Politico .

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters !

Santos, who flipped a House seat for the GOP, has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks after confessing to fabricating parts of his work, personal and educational history. Among his false statements were his claims of graduating from New York’s Baruch College, being a “proud” Jewish-American and working with prominent financial firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that … We do stupid things in life,” Santos told the New York Post.

However, he still hoped to be sworn into Congress, which can’t occur until a speaker is chosen. McCarthy has largely avoided commenting on the Santos scandal.

The embattled House member is facing blowback on many levels, as both local and feder al officials have launched investigations into him and many lawmakers have called for his resignation or a new election.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
abc27 News

Biden knocks ‘embarrassing’ House Speaker vote

President Biden on Wednesday called it “embarrassing” that the vote for House Speaker is “taking so long” following three ballots the day before in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to cinch the leadership post, leaving the new Congress in limbo. “It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing […]
KENTUCKY STATE
abc27 News

Midstate Congressman Scott Perry aiding fight against McCarthy’s Speaker bid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate Congressman Scott Perry continues to fight against Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) attempts to win Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Perry and approximately 20 Republicans are opposing McCarthy’s bid for speaker, sending the vote into chaos. “Scott Perry really is serving as a key figure in this divisive debate […]
HARRISBURG, PA
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pa. House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the November […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy