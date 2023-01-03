Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
DETAILS: $649,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN THIS WEEKEND!. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The house comes with a heat pump and central air. It was built in 2022. Listings that are coming soon. A 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Bellefonte is soon...
wtaj.com
Altoona organization collecting aluminum cans to support community programs
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have a lot of aluminum cans around the house — don’t throw them out! An area organization can use them to help support their programs. The Eldorado Civic Association is asking the community to drop off aluminum cans at their collection site in Altoona. The site is at the former Kiwanis building on California Avenue.
wtaj.com
Chef Janet’s ham & sage muffin sandwiches
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our favorite southern chef, Chef Janet stops by to teach us how to make ham and sage muffin sandwiches. Originally Janet used country ham in this recipe, but since it can be difficult to find, she says an easy substitution like Canadian bacon or pork bacon would work fine. The muffins can be assembled pretty easily with a few simple ingredients. And of course, no Chef Janet recipe is safe from butter!
wtaj.com
Tyrone-Snyder Public Library ‘Casino Night’ Fundraiser set for Jan. 21
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library is gearing up for their Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday January 21, 2023. The event will be held at Kissell Motorsports in Tyrone. The fun kicks off around 6pm that night, and tickets are $50. All of the money raised from the event will benefit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library.
Comments / 0