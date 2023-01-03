ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced this week when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released. The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he...
89 Colleges and School Districts, 25 Healthcare Organizations Impacted by Ransomware in 2022

Ransomware continues to be a significant challenge for colleges and universities, school districts, and hospitals across the country, according to a new report. The 2022 report, released Monday by digital security firm Emsisoft, determined 89 education sector organizations were impacted by ransomware. Broken down, hackers demanded ransoms from 44 universities and colleges, and 45 school districts that operate 1,981 schools. Comparatively, in 2021, 58 districts running 1,043 schools were impacted, as were 26 colleges and universities.
