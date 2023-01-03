Read full article on original website
Related
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
cspdailynews.com
Godfather’s Pizza to Return to Duluth Area
Godfather’s Pizza, featuring the original Godfather’s menu, is returning to the Northland region of Minnesota and Wisconsin as express locations in convenience stores. Derek Medved, owner of the KornerStore convenience-store chain, said the first unit will open within nine months in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood, then expand to more of his locations, he told the Duluth News Tribune.
Take A Look Inside The Old Laura MacArthur Building In West Duluth
I came across a video of my old school, Laura MacArthur Elementary, and the memories came rushing back. Before we dive into my memories, let's take a little look at the history of the building. Before Denfeld High School was built in 1925, students attended what was called West Junior High.
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
Northland Auto Body Shops Struggling To Get Vehicles Repaired
There is never an opportune time to get in an accident but when the weather turns bad that obviously ups the chances of getting in a fender bender and this winter has proven to be brutal so far. With quite a bit of snow already, blowing winds, and bitter cold we have been put through the wringer already.
Places To Rent Skis, Snowboards, And Snowshoes In Duluth
Winter in the Northland offers plenty of snow and locations to strap on some boots and hit the slopes or trails! Whether an avid skier or someone who lives to snowboard, if you are reading this, you are in the perfect place that offers many hills and trails - and rentals.
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
northernnewsnow.com
Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
northernnewsnow.com
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning. According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
Duluth Police Offer 2022 Year-End Public Safety Report
A lot happened over the past year - both good and bad. Like many organizations, the Duluth Police Department has wrapped up 2022 a review of the last twelve months. To provide transparency, the department offered a Year End Public Safety Report. The report was shared with the public during...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Yes, winter is off to an especially snowy start; here's where we stand
ST PAUL, Minn. — Even before the first Minnesota snowstorm of the new year, this winter has already packed its share of surprises and above-average snow totals. By the end of December, many areas of Minnesota were already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Calling All Nicolas Cage Fans! Duluth Depot Hosting ‘Caged In At The Depot’ Event
Nicolas Cage has become somewhat of a cult figure over his long career. While some aren't a fan of his distinctively "Nic Cage" acting style, others just can't resist checking out his movies. From his start in the 1980s through memorable 1990s flicks like "The Rock", "Face/Off" and "Con-Air" to...
