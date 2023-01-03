BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

BRYAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO