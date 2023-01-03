Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball
BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Sonny Phillips added 10 for Archbold, who was 16/34 (47%) from the floor on the night.
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Fayette Girls Varsity Basketball
FAYETTE – Sage Woolace rung up 18 points for Stryker (9-2, 2-0 BBC) who dominated on both ends of the floor to cruise past Fayette 51-14. Kelsie Storrs had six points to lead the Eagles (1-11, 0-2) effort. STRYKER (51) – Froelich 0; Woolace 18; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2;...
thevillagereporter.com
BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Montpelier Rallies In Fourth Quarter To Nip Edon, 32-30
MONTPELIER - Though Edon's biggest lead was just five points, the Bombers held the lead for the majority of the first three quarters. Montpelier's only leads were at 16-15 in the second period and at 20-18 in the third stanza.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For January 5, 2023
BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold’s Brayton Huffman To Continue Golf Career At Trine University
HITTING THE LINKS AT TRINE … Archbold golfer and two-time NWOAL Player of the Year Brayton Huffman recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Trine University in Angola, Indiana. Pictured above are: Archbold Head Coach Anna Boyers, Brian Huffman, Brayton Huffman, Trena Huffman, and Rob Atkinson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Barbara Johnston (1931-2023)
Barbara E. Johnston passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born May 3, 1931, in Fayette, OH, the daughter of James and Cora (Whitmore) D’Lameter. On September 6, 1953, in Fayette, she married the love of her life, Wallace F. Johnston, and...
thevillagereporter.com
Mark Dziengelewski, Sr. (1967-2023)
Mark Dziengelewski Sr., age 55 of Swanton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 2nd, 2023. Mark was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 20th, 1967 to Marlene (Strezinski) and Francis Dziengelewski. He graduated from Swanton High School. He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Jill (Koepfer) together...
thevillagereporter.com
Norma Johnston (1928-2023)
Norma L. Johnston, age 94, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:15 P.M. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mrs. Johnston was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed by Universal Tool in Butler, Indiana,...
thevillagereporter.com
Robin Hawkins (1947-2023)
Robin Hawkins, age 75, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at Otterbein in Monclova. Robin was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 25, 1947, to Alfred Hawkins and Mary Carman-Hawkins-Taylor. After he graduated from Swanton High School in 1965, he was drafted into the Army...
thevillagereporter.com
Paula Evans (1957-2023)
Paula Jan Evans, age 65, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 under hospice care at her Swanton home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 25, 1957 to the late Paul Watkins and Beth (Hammond) Watkins. Paula graduated from...
thevillagereporter.com
Ronnie Andrews (1958-2022)
Ronnie C. Andrews, 64, of Montpelier passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 23, 1958 in Montpelier to Cleo and Mildred Ruth (Gibbs) Andrews. Ronnie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1977. He was the owner / operator of Andrews Lawn Service...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023
The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School. Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.
thevillagereporter.com
State Route 15 Near Holiday City Down To One Lane After Semi Fire
State Route 15 was shut down during the morning hours of Friday, December 6th. According to the Montpelier Fire Department, fire services were dispatched at around 2:40 a.m. to the 13.2-mile marker of the turnpike at Holiday City. A semi-truck was located underneath the State Route 15 overpass. The truck...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Reorganization & First Regular Meetings Held For 2023
STARTING FRESH … Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel finished out his time as President of the Board at the January 5, 2023 session. Lew Hilkert was chosen to be the 2023 president and Bart Westfall will be the vice-president. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Bart Westfall was in his...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON PLANNING COMMISSION: Commission Approves Of Two Lot Splits
FIRST MEETING OF NEW YEAR … Pictured (on right) is planning commission member Preston Knecht during the January 3 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Planning Commission meeting, held on January 3, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Swearing In Of New Police Officer
The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, January 3rd. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council first moved to hear department reports.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Council Holds Special End Of Year Meeting
The Wauseon City Council held a Special Meeting on Monday, December 29th. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance which was followed by a moment of silence. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Lance Bowsher Sworn In
NEW MEMBER … Mayor Robert Day, right, swears in new council member Lance Bowsher. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of January 3 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day. Next, Day swore in new council member Lance...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results Of Holiday Traffic Blitz
Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Winter Holiday Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from December 16th, 2022 thru January 1st, 2023. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 31 traffic stops and issued 10 citations....
Comments / 0