Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow
Someday the deception will collapse, and we’ll rue the self-inflicted loss of our seasons, farms, forests and open spaces, the remnants of a natural Vermont that we could have protected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights
As the climate changes, will more intense and frequent storms make it harder for utilities like Washington Electric Cooperative to survive? Read the story on VTDigger here: Powerless: In a record storm, a small electric cooperative struggled to turn on the lights.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?
Jonny Wanzer has turned homemade issue-centric comedy videos into his full-time job. And he has big ambitions to leverage his popularity into a “gonzo media” collective. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?.
WCAX
Chittenden County Sheriff ready to hand over reins
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins. “It’s just outstanding...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
David Moats: VT ceremonies and US House debacle: What a difference
By Friday, the U.S. House had failed after more than a dozen votes to elect a speaker, stymied by a small faction of ultraconservatives for whom government dysfunction is a goal, not a problem. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Moats: VT ceremonies and US House debacle: What a difference.
Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again
The transit agency’s proposed operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year calls for reinstating pre-pandemic fares on its bus routes in Chittenden County. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit plans to start charging bus fares again.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices edge up in Vermont, US
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont were up 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 33 cents/g for the month and are 4 cents higher than they were one year ago. The lowest price was $2.99 in Brattleboro. The highest was $3.65 in Burlington.
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river
Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
vermontbiz.com
ReArch Company adds three carpenters to growing field team
ReArch Company(link is external) in South Burlington announced it has expanded its field team with the addition of three new carpenters, Rob Cutler, Travis Cote and Tyler Trombley. Cutler works directly with superintendents reviewing plans, providing framing oversight, monitoring tool inventory and managing acquisitions. He most recently was employed by...
