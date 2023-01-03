ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryegate, VT

Addison Independent

New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses

NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
NEW HAVEN, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County Sheriff ready to hand over reins

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins. “It’s just outstanding...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices edge up in Vermont, US

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont were up 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 33 cents/g for the month and are 4 cents higher than they were one year ago. The lowest price was $2.99 in Brattleboro. The highest was $3.65 in Burlington.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river

Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
NORWICH, VT
vermontbiz.com

ReArch Company adds three carpenters to growing field team

ReArch Company(link is external) in South Burlington announced it has expanded its field team with the addition of three new carpenters, Rob Cutler, Travis Cote and Tyler Trombley. Cutler works directly with superintendents reviewing plans, providing framing oversight, monitoring tool inventory and managing acquisitions. He most recently was employed by...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

