Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Times

Byron Leftwich get defensive: ‘Everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs’

TAMPA — Four days after watching Tom Brady finally re-gain his downfield mojo, the Bucs’ offended coordinator was ready to unleash a few shots of his own. Byron Leftwich, one of the NFL’s most beleaguered play-callers this season, was asked Thursday about a light finally coming on for his unit, which gained a season-high 478 yards and watched the Brady-Mike Evans connection regenerate in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady will start for Bucs on Sunday vs. Falcons

Despite having their playoff spot locked in, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still have their biggest names in the lineup for Week 18. Tom Brady will start at quarterback for the Bucs in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Wednesday. Bowles also said he plans to play his starters elsewhere in the lineup, as well.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

‘Breaking my heart’: Panthers return to practice after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and other NFL teams returned to practice with heavy hearts Wednesday as Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU. It’s been two days since Hamlin collapsed on the field from a cardiac arrest. While we all wait to learn more about his condition, the NFL is supporting its teams by providing mental health support and resources.
CHARLOTTE, NC
10 Tampa Bay

Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL

