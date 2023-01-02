Read full article on original website
Byron Leftwich get defensive: ‘Everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs’
TAMPA — Four days after watching Tom Brady finally re-gain his downfield mojo, the Bucs’ offended coordinator was ready to unleash a few shots of his own. Byron Leftwich, one of the NFL’s most beleaguered play-callers this season, was asked Thursday about a light finally coming on for his unit, which gained a season-high 478 yards and watched the Brady-Mike Evans connection regenerate in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Tom Brady will start for Bucs on Sunday vs. Falcons
Despite having their playoff spot locked in, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still have their biggest names in the lineup for Week 18. Tom Brady will start at quarterback for the Bucs in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Wednesday. Bowles also said he plans to play his starters elsewhere in the lineup, as well.
FOX Sports
Nick DOESN'T believe the Bucs will play their starters in Week 18 | What's Wright?
The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South sitting at 8-8. Heading into Week 18 the Bucs have claimed they will be playing their starters, but Nick thinks otherwise. With Desmond Ridder and the Falcons running game firing on all cylinders Nick believes the Bucs will roll over in this matchup. Watch Nick explain why he like the Falcons at (-4).
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there are some big names who weren’t on the practice field Wednesday. Five players missed Wednesday’s practice: Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, offensive...
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
‘Breaking my heart’: Panthers return to practice after Damar Hamlin’s collapse
CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers and other NFL teams returned to practice with heavy hearts Wednesday as Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU. It’s been two days since Hamlin collapsed on the field from a cardiac arrest. While we all wait to learn more about his condition, the NFL is supporting its teams by providing mental health support and resources.
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
Tampa Bay regarded as 'logical' destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Could Sean Payton and Tom Brady team up with the Buccaneers?
Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OC Byron Leftwich: Demise of Bucs offense greatly exaggerated
Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich says talk of his team's offensive demise is greatly exaggerated despite the Bucs scoring average dropping more than 11 points per game from last season.
Buccaneers and Tom Brady Could Pay Off Big After Rallying to Make Playoffs
Teams missed their chance to bury the Buccaneers and they could reward bettors with +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl.
