ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellis County Press

18-year-old shot during carjacking at Waxahachie Walmart

WAXAHACHIE – A carjacking at the Walmart in Waxahachie left one 18-year-old store employee with multiple gunshot wounds and two suspects at large. On Dec. 31 at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Waxahachie in response to the shooting. While the victim’s name has...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Alleged Dallas Glock switch dealer charged with firearm crimes

DALLAS — A Dallas man alleged to have dealt Glock switches through Instagram has been indicted on two counts of unregistered firearm possession, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced. The suspect, 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, was indicted on Dec. 28. Switches are devices which...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death in Custody on Cardiff Street

On January 3, 2023, at about 10:00 PM, Dallas Police responded to a request to assist Dallas Fire Rescue with a combative patient at 5122 Cardiff Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived DFR and a family member was trying to control the man. Officers were able to place the man into handcuffs with minimal force and he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into a DFR ambulance for transport. While on the way to a local hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. The man died at the hospital at 11:19 pm.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene

A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating after man died in their custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died while in their custody Tuesday.At about 10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to a request from Dallas-Fire Rescue for help with a "combative patient" at 5122 Cardiff St., police said.Police said when officers arrived, DFR and a family member of the man were trying to control him. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with "minimal force," police said. He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.While en route to the hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital at 11:19 p.m., police said. His identity has not been released at this time.The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy