Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
Related
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
Ellis County Press
18-year-old shot during carjacking at Waxahachie Walmart
WAXAHACHIE – A carjacking at the Walmart in Waxahachie left one 18-year-old store employee with multiple gunshot wounds and two suspects at large. On Dec. 31 at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Waxahachie in response to the shooting. While the victim’s name has...
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
Dallas family says father of 3 killed over New Year's gunshot celebration dispute, teen charged with murder
A the family of Texas man says that he was shot and killed when he went to ask his neighbors to stop shooting guns in the air to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Alleged Dallas Glock switch dealer charged with firearm crimes
DALLAS — A Dallas man alleged to have dealt Glock switches through Instagram has been indicted on two counts of unregistered firearm possession, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced. The suspect, 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, was indicted on Dec. 28. Switches are devices which...
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Dallas claimed victim 'walked into the knife'
DALLAS — An affidavit for the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing case in Dallas last month details what happened that night, with the suspect telling the victim's mother it was accidental. A warrant was issued for Shamonick Stevenson for the charge of first-degree murder. Police first responded to...
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Dallas golf course
DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a suspect in a culvert at the Keeton Golf Course after they say he crashed a car with possible stolen plates, ran into a wooded area and fired shots. DPD told WFAA that officers were behind a vehicle with stolen plates in the...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death in Custody on Cardiff Street
On January 3, 2023, at about 10:00 PM, Dallas Police responded to a request to assist Dallas Fire Rescue with a combative patient at 5122 Cardiff Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived DFR and a family member was trying to control the man. Officers were able to place the man into handcuffs with minimal force and he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into a DFR ambulance for transport. While on the way to a local hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. The man died at the hospital at 11:19 pm.
Shots fired after driver crashes, flees scene, police say
Authorities are asking people to avoid an area near Keeton Park Golf Course in Dallas’ Piedmont Addition neighborhood due to an “active police investigation.”
Man wounded in Fort Worth carjacking
A Fort Worth shooting victim is in the hospital and the carjacker who shot him is still on the run. A little past 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the victim called 911 to say he’d been shot in the leg
fox4news.com
3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022. Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with...
Suspect in custody after standoff in southeast Dallas
Police have arrested a suspect they say fired shots during a chase in southeast Dallas. It started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Saint Augustine Road that officers suspected had stolen license plates.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Dallas police investigating after man died in their custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died while in their custody Tuesday.At about 10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to a request from Dallas-Fire Rescue for help with a "combative patient" at 5122 Cardiff St., police said.Police said when officers arrived, DFR and a family member of the man were trying to control him. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with "minimal force," police said. He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.While en route to the hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital at 11:19 p.m., police said. His identity has not been released at this time.The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
Wounded man walks into Dallas fire house for help, gunman still on the loose
A bleeding man who walked into a Dallas fire house Tuesday night is in the hospital but doctors believe he’s going to make it. It was just before 9 p.m. when firefighters saw the man stagger into Dallas Fire Station #23
fox4news.com
Shootout outside Fort Worth shopping center after hit-and-run leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two drivers got into a shootout after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, and of them was killed. Police say the other driver was detained at the scene Tuesday afternoon by Dick's Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center at I-35W and Heritage Trace Parkway. Police will...
Comments / 1