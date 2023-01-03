ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide

Popeyes® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness.
Red Lobster Kicks Off 2023 with New Dockside Duos

Following the holiday shopping madness, Red Lobster® is bringing some much-needed reprieve to January with its NEW! Dockside Duos, available now and for a limited-time for just $15.99. The Dockside Duos lineup includes the choice to mix and match between five individual-size starters and five craveable entrées. And of...
