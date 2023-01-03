Popeyes® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness.

