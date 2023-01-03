Read full article on original website
The Midday Report — Clouds Moving Into the Area with a Few Light Showers
RADAR & SAT CHECK: As of 12:40 pm, satellite is showing clouds moving across the northern portions of Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley, and under those clouds, there may be a few light raindrops reaching the surface over in portions of Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Lawrence counties. The rest of the area has sunny skies and nice temperatures. As of the 12 pm roundup, we were seeing upper 50s to the upper 60s across the area. Several locations were tied as the warm spots at 68 degrees, while the cool spot was Gadsden at 57 degrees. Birmingham was at 65 degrees.
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night/Sunday
COLD START: Temperatures are below freezing across colder pockets of North/Central Alabama early this morning with a clear sky and light wind. Sunny weather continues across Alabama today with highs in the 50s over North Alabama… and 60s to the south. The day tomorrow will remain dry; temperatures reach the low to mid 60s with a partly sunny sky. Some South Alabama communities will touch 70 degrees.
Saturday Weather Briefing — A Few Showers Possible Today; Rain for Most on Sunday
THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: A warm front will move northward through the area today that will bring an increase in moisture levels, but at this point, most will stay dry through the daylight hours as a surface low with a cold front will begin approaching the area. A few showers will become possible by the afternoon for the northwest corner of Central Alabama, and will eventually move southeastward to the I-59 corridor by midnight or just after. Highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s.
Cooler Air Moving In; Dry Through Tomorrow
COOLING TREND: Colder spots across North Alabama are in the 30s early this morning with a clear sky, but most locations are in the 40s over the northern 2/3 of the state. Look for a sunny sky today with highs ranging from the upper 50s across the Tennessee Valley to the upper 60s near the Gulf Coast. Tomorrow will be another hotly sunny day with temperatures about five degrees cooler.
Cloudless Sky Over Alabama; Showers Return Saturday Night/Sunday
SEVERE CLEAR: We have nothing but sunshine across the great state of Alabama this afternoon… temperatures are very close to seasonal averages with 50s over the northern counties, and 60s to the south. Tonight will be clear with lows mostly in the 30s… colder spots will see a light freeze.
Alabama NewsCenter — Can’t Miss Alabama: Start 2023 with fun runs and more
Kick off the new year at the annual Forging Families 5K/10K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is presented by Sacred Selections at Shelby County Arts Council. Sacred Selections is a not-for-profit organization that assists families in their quest to adopt a child. More than $30,000 has been donated for this cause within the past two years. Email jdixon0508@gmail.com for additional information.
