RADAR & SAT CHECK: As of 12:40 pm, satellite is showing clouds moving across the northern portions of Central Alabama and over the Tennessee Valley, and under those clouds, there may be a few light raindrops reaching the surface over in portions of Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Lawrence counties. The rest of the area has sunny skies and nice temperatures. As of the 12 pm roundup, we were seeing upper 50s to the upper 60s across the area. Several locations were tied as the warm spots at 68 degrees, while the cool spot was Gadsden at 57 degrees. Birmingham was at 65 degrees.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO