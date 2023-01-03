Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Council Holds Special End Of Year Meeting
The Wauseon City Council held a Special Meeting on Monday, December 29th. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance which was followed by a moment of silence. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with...
wtvbam.com
Proposed rehab project at 53 East Chicago on Monday’s Coldwater City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council will be asked on Monday night to set a January 23 public hearing for a proposed rehabilitation project for 53 East Chicago Street. An application was made to the city on December 8 for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Abatement Certificate from...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON PLANNING COMMISSION: Commission Approves Of Two Lot Splits
FIRST MEETING OF NEW YEAR … Pictured (on right) is planning commission member Preston Knecht during the January 3 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Planning Commission meeting, held on January 3, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Swearing In Of New Police Officer
The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, January 3rd. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council first moved to hear department reports.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Reorganization & First Regular Meetings Held For 2023
STARTING FRESH … Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel finished out his time as President of the Board at the January 5, 2023 session. Lew Hilkert was chosen to be the 2023 president and Bart Westfall will be the vice-president. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Bart Westfall was in his...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Lance Bowsher Sworn In
NEW MEMBER … Mayor Robert Day, right, swears in new council member Lance Bowsher. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of January 3 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day. Next, Day swore in new council member Lance...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Monthly Residential Refuse Rate Increased
INCREASING COSTS … Village Administrator Donna Dettling speaks about the December 19 Utility Committee meeting. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Tuesday, January 3, Archbold Village Council met for its first meeting of 2023 with all members present. Councilor Karla Ball was elected as Council President for 2023 before...
thevillagereporter.com
Quality Inn & Suites In Holiday City Initiates Re-Branding
QUEEN ROOM … The new Queen-Sized room is shown here as part of the work done to combine Quality Inn with Suburban Studios at the hotel in Holiday City. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Quality Inn and Suites Hotel in Holiday City has been going through a re-branding process. The hotel...
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023
The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School. Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.
13abc.com
Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted. “35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
thevillagereporter.com
State Route 15 Near Holiday City Down To One Lane After Semi Fire
State Route 15 was shut down during the morning hours of Friday, December 6th. According to the Montpelier Fire Department, fire services were dispatched at around 2:40 a.m. to the 13.2-mile marker of the turnpike at Holiday City. A semi-truck was located underneath the State Route 15 overpass. The truck...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Township pole barn catches fire, three Branch County departments called in
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Firefighters from three departments had to battle a pole barn fire on Saturday morning in Coldwater Township. The fire in the 500 block of White Drive east of Willowbrook Road was reported at about 7:20 a.m.. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched. They...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
wlen.com
Adrian Steel Donates Over 10K lbs. of Food and $23,000 Dollars to Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry in Dec.
Adrian, MI – The employees of Adrian Steel donated more than 10,000 pounds of food and $23,616 to Fishes & Loaves Food Pantry in the month of December. Neighbors of Hope said that this is the sixth year the employees have organized an annual food drive to benefit Fishes & Loaves. Each year the employees have a theme for their effort, with this year’s being “One Can can make a difference and so Can Cash”. The employees create teams to see who can collect the most with the winner earning bragging rights for a year.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
hometownstations.com
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
