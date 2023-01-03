ECU roundup: Shankweiler to step down as O-Line coach, into new role

The East Carolina football team is looking for a new offensive line coach as Steve Shankweiler retired at the end of the season. The longtime Pirates coach is stepping away from on-field coaching duties, and will hold another position within the program.

In a video posted by the football team’s social media account, Pirates coach Mike Houston told the players the news following their Dec. 27 win over Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.

Houston added that Shankweiler would remain with the program and serve in a new role as the director of alumni and high school relations.

Shankweiler was in his fourth stint at ECU. His most recent began when he was hired ahead of the 2019 season as part of then first-year head coach Houston’s staff. Shankweiler had three earlier five-year stints in 1987-91, 1998-02 and 2005-09 while working under Bill Lewis (whose team won a Peach Bowl in 1991 after an 11-1 season), Steve Logan and Skip Holtz.

Shankweiler helped a talented offensive line this past season, which blocked for a high-scoring, record-setting offense. The offensive line paved the way for the first ECU offense that produced a quarterback to pass for at least 3,000 yards (Holton Ahlers, 3,708) a running back run for at least 1,000 yards (Keaton Mitchell, 1,452) and two receivers to total at least 1,000 yards through the air (Isaiah Winstead, 1,085) and C.J. Johnson (1,016).

Baseball picked as favorites in AAC

The East Carolina baseball team debuted atop the American Athletic Conference’s 2023 preseason coaches' poll.

The three-time defending AAC regular season champion Pirates have been picked first in the preseason poll five-straight times and six overall since joining the league. ECU received 49 points and seven first-place votes. Houston was second with 39 points and UCF was third with 38.

South Florida was awarded the only other first-place vote.

The Pirates’ reigning AAC pitcher of the year Carter Spivey was named the preseason pitcher of the year, and was the fourth ECU player to earn that honor joining Evan Kruczynski (2017), Jake Kuchmaner (2020) and Carson Whisenhunt (2022).

Spivey was joined on the first team by teammate and outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. Both players were unanimous selections