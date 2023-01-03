ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia RTX 4090-powered gaming laptops will launch on February 8 starting at $1,999

By Katie Wickens
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiNjg_0k2EV2yA00

As anticipated, Nvidia has just announced during its CES 2023 stream that mobile versions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, RTX 4060, and RTX 4070 will be making their way into gaming laptops this year. Even the RTX 4080 and beastly RTX 4090 are already moving into the mobile gaming space, too, as "a new class of enthusiast laptops."

CES 2023 is a next-gen laptop bonanza right now, so expect countless posts about powerful gaming laptops over this week. Impressively, Nvidia has managed to jam its latest, and bulkiest, Ada GPU innovations into some very small and highly portable machines. In fact, gaming laptops are going to be hitting us from every direction this week, touting mobile machines with Max-Q GPUs, and in some impressive form factors considering the size of their desktop counterparts.

Along with the announcement comes four new Max-Q innovations. Working to make all this mobile gaming possible will be DLSS 3, low voltage GDDR6 memory, on-chip memory optimisations, and even something called Tri-speed memory (for dynamic GPU memory power switching).

I'm looking forward to potentially being able to game on a 14-inch laptop this year, as Nvidia notes they're "up to twice as fast as a PlayStation 5, but one sixth the size." The more affordable end of the Ada laptop market will come in starting at $999, and will be available from February 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wo9YZ_0k2EV2yA00

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Before that, however, we'll get systems at the top end, where Nvidia claims RTX 4080 and 4090 gaming laptops will have the power to run "up to three 4K gaming monitors at up to 60 fps; enough to power a professional grade driving simulator."

We'll believe that when we see it, thanks. Though I will admit these are looking pretty damned promising, the numbers Nvidia is touting are theoretical performance projections, not actual benchmarks. Just remember that.

Starting at $1,999, the flagship laptops will start to trickle onto the market on February 8. Better get my favourite "professional grade driving simulator" downloaded ready, I guess.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores

Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Ars Technica

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, launching January 5 for $799

It’s still not what most people would consider “affordable,” but if you want to get into Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series for less than $1,000, you’ll have a chance in a couple of days. The company’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will launch on January 5 starting at $799, $400 less than the MSRP of the RTX 4080 and $100 less than the originally planned 12GB version of the 4080.
The Verge

Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU

Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details

We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
notebookcheck.net

CES 2023 | HP Omen 17 gaming laptop refreshed with new Intel/Nvidia hardware, an optical mechanical keyboard and plenty of I/O

HP has also refreshed its gaming laptops with new hardware from Intel and Nvidia. Our in-depth review of last year's model (HP Omen 17 2022) deemed the laptop quite bland, and it'll be interesting to see if HP remedies it this time. Perhaps its optical mechanical keyboard will be sufficient to set it apart from the competition with its US$1,699 starting price.
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame

Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
Engadget

ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop

This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Ars Technica

Intel announces new, mildly improved CPUs for this year’s crop of laptops

Intel's 13th-generation desktop CPU refresh is interesting because processors throughout the lineup are picking up extra clusters of four or eight E-cores, significantly improving how they handle heavily threaded tasks. The new laptop CPUs that Intel has also announced are much less interesting—the ones that will end up in most laptops increase clock speeds and support faster memory but are otherwise mostly identical to the 12th-generation CPUs they're replacing.
Engadget

AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs

After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
