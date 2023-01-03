ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Meadville man pleads no contest to corruption of minors

Jan. 7—A Meadville-area man has avoided trial on alleged rape and related counts by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges. Matthew P. Broscious was set to go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a total of 12 charges filed by Meadville Police Department when the criminal trial term opened next week.
MEADVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Meadville couple has county's first baby of 2023

Jan. 6—Colt Lincoln James Thomas didn't have anything to say in his first-ever media interview Thursday. In fact, he slept through it with only minimal stretching and stirring. It all probably was understandable since Colt was only 23 hours and 10 minutes old when he and his parents met...
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy