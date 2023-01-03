Read full article on original website
Meadville man pleads no contest to corruption of minors
Jan. 7—A Meadville-area man has avoided trial on alleged rape and related counts by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges. Matthew P. Broscious was set to go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a total of 12 charges filed by Meadville Police Department when the criminal trial term opened next week.
Centerville man sentenced to jail, probation for exposing self to teen
Jan. 6—A Centerville man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a teenage girl on two occasions in the county has been given jail time and probation totaling seven years by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Edward A. Beightol, 58, of the 1800 block of Stewart Road, was...
Meadville couple has county's first baby of 2023
Jan. 6—Colt Lincoln James Thomas didn't have anything to say in his first-ever media interview Thursday. In fact, he slept through it with only minimal stretching and stirring. It all probably was understandable since Colt was only 23 hours and 10 minutes old when he and his parents met...
