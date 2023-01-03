Gaetz blasts McCarthy ahead of second speaker vote as rebels coalesce around Jordan

Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Gets Laughs And Cheers For Alphabet Speech After Kevin McCarthy Win
The new No. 1 Democrat in the House said his party would always pick “maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”
"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle
Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) According to...
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
The fate of Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is hanging by a thread as a group of nearly 20 House GOP lawmakers voted against him for the top spot on the first ballot to become Speaker. While the vote has not been closed, the results point to the level of opposition to a McCarthy Speakership within…
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo apparently helped Kellyanne Conway sell her consulting company while she was promoting his list of Supreme Court candidates as a White House senior adviser. Newly revealed financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts show Leo, through one of his dark-money groups, helped finance...
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
Jim Jordan Speech for Kevin McCarthy Backfires
Some House Republicans used Jordan's impassioned speech for McCarthy as a reason why the GOP should choose Jordan over McCarthy for speaker of the House.
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
