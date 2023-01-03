ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker continues push to legalize sports betting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year that sports betting, a multibillion-dollar industry, gets legalized in Oklahoma. Rep. Ken Luttrell, R - District 37, says constituents and tribal casinos in his district want it legalized in the hopes that Oklahomans will get to keep their money in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Impact of January 6 insurrection felt in Oklahoma two years later

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two years after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of overturning a presidential election, its impact can still be felt. Before the Jan. 6 insurrection shocked the nation, violence on Capitol Hill was unthinkable. Questioning the peaceful transition of power was unthinkable. But the riots two years ago taught Americans a lot about the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

ODWC: 2022-23 season a banner year for Oklahoma hunters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Deer hunters in Oklahoma are having a banner year, according to figures released Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said preliminary numbers show hunters 128,796 harvested deer had been reported by hunters as of Monday. The previous...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Blue Bell brings back beloved Tin Roof flavor

TEXAS — Blue Bell is bringing back Tin Roof for a limited time only. The long loved ice cream flavor can be purchased at local retailers starting today. Grab some while you can because Blue Bell did not indicate how long Tin Roof will stay on the shelves. Tin...
TEXAS STATE
KTUL

Sheriff's office identifies man, woman found dead inTurley

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has identified the man and woman found dead in Turley Thursday night. TCSO says two people were found dead with gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in a building behind a trailer home near East 66th Street North and Highway 75.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

