KTUL
Gov. Kevin Stitt applauds state troopers for training to enhance school safety in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol completed his Mission S.O.S initiative to improve school security. All state troopers have now been trained in a DPS-approved and CLEET-certified Law Enforcement Active Shooter Response System (LASER). “I am proud of all...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker continues push to legalize sports betting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year that sports betting, a multibillion-dollar industry, gets legalized in Oklahoma. Rep. Ken Luttrell, R - District 37, says constituents and tribal casinos in his district want it legalized in the hopes that Oklahomans will get to keep their money in the state.
KTUL
Impact of January 6 insurrection felt in Oklahoma two years later
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two years after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of overturning a presidential election, its impact can still be felt. Before the Jan. 6 insurrection shocked the nation, violence on Capitol Hill was unthinkable. Questioning the peaceful transition of power was unthinkable. But the riots two years ago taught Americans a lot about the country.
KTUL
Oklahoma Attorney General hopes to use taxpayers money to fund religious institutions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor gave the greenlight to establish religious charter schools in Oklahoma. This comes after the Supreme Court issued a ruling requiring the state of Maine to fund religious education at private religious schools, blurring the line of separation between church and state nationwide.
KTUL
ODWC: 2022-23 season a banner year for Oklahoma hunters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Deer hunters in Oklahoma are having a banner year, according to figures released Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said preliminary numbers show hunters 128,796 harvested deer had been reported by hunters as of Monday. The previous...
KTUL
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
KTUL
Oklahoma National Guard mourns loss of 28-year-old Spc. Mark Calcut, Jr.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of one of their own after he died on Dec. 31. Spc. Mark Calcut, Jr., 28, member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment died suddenly on Saturday. "We are saddened...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill requiring county sheriffs to be looped in on federal raids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Rick West announced that he filed a bill requiring federal agencies to inform county sheriffs before any raid or warrantless arrests are carried out within their jurisdiction. According to a news release from West's office:. House Bill 1024 would require that prior to any...
KTUL
Tennessee man arrested for impersonating an officer in Oklahoma County
Choctaw, Okla. (KOKH) — A 19-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly pulling people over and acting as an officer. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III says Jackson Jones pulled over two cars near Choctaw by flashing his headlights. Investigators say Jones was wearing a...
KTUL
KTUL
Norman thrift store owner warns Oklahomans of TikTok trend to steal Kia and Hyundai cars
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH)-- — These days, social media gives people access to just about everything. But, it's not always a positive thing to have a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. A woman in Norman believes her car was stolen as part of a TikTok challenge. It's a warning...
KTUL
Blue Bell brings back beloved Tin Roof flavor
TEXAS — Blue Bell is bringing back Tin Roof for a limited time only. The long loved ice cream flavor can be purchased at local retailers starting today. Grab some while you can because Blue Bell did not indicate how long Tin Roof will stay on the shelves. Tin...
KTUL
Sheriff's office identifies man, woman found dead inTurley
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has identified the man and woman found dead in Turley Thursday night. TCSO says two people were found dead with gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in a building behind a trailer home near East 66th Street North and Highway 75.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating double homicide after man, woman found dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa County Sheriffs are responding to reports of a shooting near North Lewis and East 66th Street North in Turley. NewsChannel 8 crews are on scene working to learn more. This is a developing story.
