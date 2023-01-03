TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year that sports betting, a multibillion-dollar industry, gets legalized in Oklahoma. Rep. Ken Luttrell, R - District 37, says constituents and tribal casinos in his district want it legalized in the hopes that Oklahomans will get to keep their money in the state.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO