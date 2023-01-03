Read full article on original website
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
Shots fired at police officers near Riverside Park
Police say someone shot at the officers after they tried to pull over a car near West 106th Street and Riverside Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
Several school buses catch on fire in the Bronx
It happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Oak Point Avenue in Hunts Point.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
45-year-old woman found dead with stab wound inside East Harlem apartment
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an apartment.
Deliveryman beaten and robbed while delivering food in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, around 9:20 p.m., according to authorities. Four assailants approached the victim and one began beating...
'We've turned pain into purpose': Bronx BP says progress made since Twin Parks fire
Monday will mark one year since a fire at a Bronx apartment complex claimed the lives of 17 people, including five children. On Jan. 9, 2022, a fire sparked by an electric space heater inside a second-floor apartment at the Twin Parks North West apartment complex quickly escalated to one of the worst tragedies in Bronx history.
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD
A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
Crotona: Two Dead, Three Injured following Two Separate Shooting Incidents
Five people were reported shot in two separate incidents in Crotona in late December, police said. Two have died. As reported, an NYPD spokesperson said that on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4.05 a.m., at East Tremont Avenue and Marmion Avenue, officers were alerted to an incident regarding a man who had been shot.
16 homes destroyed in massive condominium building fire in Westchester County
Fire officials say low water pressure in the cul-de-sac forced them to run 1,500 feet of hose across four lanes of the Bear Mount Parkway in order to connect to a hydrant with better pressure.
Woman, 38, found dead inside apartment at Bronx NYCHA housing complex
The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman found inside a Bronx housing complex last month, according to authorities.
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
Bronx man stabbed to death breaking up fight over a noise complaint: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death trying to break up a fight between two neighbors in the Bronx, police sources said. A 39-year-old woman and Jose Ortiz, 65, were fighting inside an apartment building on the third floor at University Avenue around 9:00 p.m., according to police sources.
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
