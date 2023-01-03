Read full article on original website
county17.com
Burglary suspect apprehended by Gillette police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police officers executed a search warrant yesterday afternoon and arrested a woman suspected of being involved in two recent burglaries, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Friday. Reann Nordheim, 34, is charged with two counts of felony burglary after she was found with items...
county17.com
Man charged with threatening to kill woman, kidnapping
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to kill her on New Year’s Day has been set for Jan. 12, Campbell County court records say. Aaron Coklas, 39, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony kidnapping, and...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 4, Skyline Drive, GPD. No injuries were reported and...
county17.com
Over half-a-dozen domestic violence reports filed over New Year’s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Domestic violence reports kept local law enforcement busy over New Year’s with over half-a-dozen calls between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, according to the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first call came in during the early morning hours on...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/4/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 4:. At 1:03 a.m. to East 3rd Street for an emergency medical response. At 5:43 a.m. to Red Lodge drive for an emergency medical response. At 12:08 p.m. to Tabor Lane for a...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Jan. 5, Church Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to Church Avenue...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Resident Dead After Being Involved In Single Vehicle Wreck In Cold Snowy Weather
A Buffalo man is dead after being involved in a one vehicle roll-over about 2 weeks ago. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sometime overnight from December 21st to the 22nd, 43-year old Aaron Little Bald Eagle was traveling south in his vehicle on Mosier Gulch Road, when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 4
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
newslj.com
Hightman case headed for trial that could move out of county
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County. Nathan J. Hightman, 39, appeared in the Campbell County...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 6
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Support local families during 11th Annual Red Wagon Event
Join us for the 11th Annual Red Wagon Event Masquerade Ball on Friday, February 24! Come and support a great cause that benefits local families. Help Visitation & Advocacy Center raise money to continue providing services for families in need in our community. Enjoy catered dinner by the Railyard along with live, silent, and dessert auctions as well as a 1 carat diamond giveaway sponsored by CR Diamonds and Gems. Close out the evening with live entertainment courtesy of the Lead Slingers & Joshua Hannatt.
county17.com
Mild, dry, seasonal weather in store the next few days
GILLETTE, Wyo. — High pressure is building to the west of Campbell County ahead of a low pressure system along the West Coast, and that will mean mild, dry and seasonal conditions are expected in Gillette. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of...
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Isn’t Just About Steak. Passion For Pottery Led To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Wood-Fired Pizza
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison moved to Gillette from Fallon — a small Montana community of about 200 people — she was in culture shock. Not because Fallon is so much smaller than Gillette, a community of around...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Buffalo’s Ospa plays Basque music at Gillette’s Rockpile Museum
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Buffalo-based band Ospa is on tour performing music of the Basque Country and immigrant communities of the American West. Kevin Carr, Daniel Steinberg, David Romtvedt, Caitlin Romtvedt and Margo Brown’s first stop was Gillette’s Rockpile Museum, where they played for about 50 people Jan. 5.
county17.com
Campbell commissioners recognize new accomplishment of grants specialist
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Board of Commissioners this morning recognized the county’s Grants Specialist Kristin Young for her achievements and work for the community and, in particular, for her graduation from the National Association of Counties’ High Performance Leadership Academy. The academy is a 12-week...
county17.com
Heritage Christian School to hold fundraiser Feb. 3 at CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Heritage Christian School in Gillette will hold its 27th annual fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Central Pavilion at CAM-PLEX, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette. Event coordinator Monica Rye, the school’s office administrator, said Heritage Christian School is independently funded. It’s not affiliated with or...
