For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans will not have Zion Williamson for an extended stretch. On Tuesday, the team announced that Williamson will miss a minimum of three weeks with a right hamstring strain. In the weeks before his injury, Williamson had caught a rhythm, averaging just shy of 30 points per game over a 15-game stretch.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO