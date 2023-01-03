Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
NOLA.com
Playing two NBA favorites on a Friday night: Best bets for Jan. 6
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Jose Alvarado says the Pelicans are 'OK being that crazy team' in the NBA
After Naji Marshall threaded a bounce pass through the Houston Rockets’ defense to Trey Murphy for a dunk, Jose Alvarado reacted by going berserk on the New Orleans Pelicans’ bench. Alvarado flapped his arms and ran onto the court. The game was less than five minutes old, and...
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to win over struggling Rockets at home
For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans will not have Zion Williamson for an extended stretch. On Tuesday, the team announced that Williamson will miss a minimum of three weeks with a right hamstring strain. In the weeks before his injury, Williamson had caught a rhythm, averaging just shy of 30 points per game over a 15-game stretch.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NOLA.com
Sunday could be the last game in a Saints uniform for these 26 impending free agents
Roster turnover is a fact of life in the NFL, but there could be quite a bit of it for the New Orleans Saints this offseason after a second straight year ended without a playoff berth. Twenty-six Saints players are in the final year of their contracts and destined for...
NOLA.com
The Denver Broncos have permission to interview Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a new coach, and the New Orleans Saints granted Denver's request to interview Sean Payton, according Adam Schefter. Payton, of course, walked away last January after having coached the Saints from 2006-21, leading them to 152 regular-season wins, nine playoff wins and the franchise's only Super Bowl.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Don't tell Saints players and coaches that the Panthers game is irrelevant
The Saints are trying to finish the 2022 season the way they started it — with a win. It feels like 18 years — not 18 weeks ago — that Jameis Winston, Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas led a furious fourth-quarter rally to stun the Falcons 27-26 in the season opener in Atlanta.
Comments / 0