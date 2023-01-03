ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to win over struggling Rockets at home

For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans will not have Zion Williamson for an extended stretch. On Tuesday, the team announced that Williamson will miss a minimum of three weeks with a right hamstring strain. In the weeks before his injury, Williamson had caught a rhythm, averaging just shy of 30 points per game over a 15-game stretch.
The Denver Broncos have permission to interview Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a new coach, and the New Orleans Saints granted Denver's request to interview Sean Payton, according Adam Schefter. Payton, of course, walked away last January after having coached the Saints from 2006-21, leading them to 152 regular-season wins, nine playoff wins and the franchise's only Super Bowl.
