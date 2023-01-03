Read full article on original website
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Landing Spots for Top Starting Pitcher on Trade Market
Entering this offseason, the Dodgers desperately needed to make a move in the starting rotation. Between Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May, they were putting their trust in three injury-prone players to carry the load. That's why, it made a ton of sense with they went out and added...
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
Huge Carlos Correa update revealed
A major update was revealed on the Carlos Correa saga Thursday. The two sides reportedly have had ongoing discussions. SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the camp of Carlos Correa, the highly-prized All-Star shortstop, and the Mets have been in discussion, primarily through lawyers. Martino tweeted, “There have been lots of ongoing discussions between Mets and Read more... The post Huge Carlos Correa update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees could turn attention toward star rival outfielder as potential trade target
This offseason has officially entered the grueling part for the Yankees, as we now have to wait all of January and the majority of February until we get baseball again. However, in that time, there are still many moves to be made, and the current team is certainly not the one we’ll see on Opening Day.
Mets’ Billy Eppler has more trades planned after Carlos Correa’s contract is official, MLB insider says
Billy Eppler isn’t done. Not by a long shot. The New York Mets general manager is ready to resume wheeling and dealing once the club’s contract with shortstop Carlos Correa is official. That’s what The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said, according to MLB.com. “They are going to...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Gets High Praise From Halos General Manager
The two-way superstar gets praise from just about everyone.
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Carlos Correa’s camp in contact with at least one other team after Mets talks hit hiccup
Carlos Correa’s camp renewed contact with at least another interested team or two beyond the Mets on Thursday as negotiations over proposed contract language changes in the agreed-upon $315 million, 12-year deal ran into at least a hiccup or two. There’s been decent hope for two weeks that Correa and the Mets could finalize the agreement, with a few alterations, and Correa’s camp had limited discussions to the Mets until Thursday. But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, to check in with other teams. The incumbent Twins, who know Correa best...
Giants place former All-Star on release waivers
The Giants placed infielder Tommy La Stella on release waivers, per a team announcement. La Stella, who was designated for assignment late last month, will become a free agent upon clearing. That’s a foregone conclusion, as any team that claimed him would also need to claim the remaining $11.5M on his contract. Once he’s a free agent, La Stella would only cost a new team the prorated league minimum for any time spent on the major league roster, however. The Giants would remain on the hook for the remainder of that $11.5M salary.
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Twins Add A Veteran Catcher On A Minors Deal
The Minnesota Twins addressed their hole at the catcher position when they signed veteran backstop Christian Vazquez to a three-year deal. The Twins later added veteran slugger Joey Gallo on a one-year, $11 million contract. On Thursday, the Twins made a depth move at the catcher position when they signed...
Graphic Shows Another Massive Braves Bargain Deal
Rafael Devers‘ 11-year, $331 million extension with the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday, was well-deserved. It was also a sigh of relief for disappointed Red Sox fans. However, it also represents proof that the Atlanta Braves model is highly successful. The Braves’ front office believes that it’s better...
Peter Seidler’s baseball DNA building contender in San Diego Padres
Peter Seidler is not your typical billionaire as baseball is in his DNA. The San Diego Padres owner/chairman is the grandson of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley. The legacy of his family’s name in major league baseball is safely secure. But Seidler hopes to enhance their reputation as builders of perennial contending baseball teams.
D-backs sign 3-time All-Star Evan Longoria to 1-year deal
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing on Thursday. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.
