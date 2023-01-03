ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
disneyfoodblog.com

Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?

Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Gizmodo

How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More

Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
The Independent

Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February. The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service...
The Independent

British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’

Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
Axios

Sea-Tac Airport's a global leader for on-time flights

It may not have felt like it if you were stuck at Sea-Tac Airport over the holidays, but our local launchpad has one of the best rates of on-time flights in the world, according to a report released this week. Driving the news: New rankings from Cirium, the aviation data...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...

