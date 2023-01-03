Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Leaked Southwest Airlines Memo Asks HQ Employees to Help Get Flights on Track
An internal message requested Southwest Airlines headquarters employees to voluntarily work in scheduling rather than their normal jobs.
Southwest is giving stranded passengers free bonus flights. Here's how to claim yours
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Southwest is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the airline's mass flight cancelations over the 2022...
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
disneyfoodblog.com
Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?
Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In
She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution. Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport. According to the clip she shared...
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
0 cancelations, 0 delays for Southwest Airlines today at RDU
Southwest Airlines is running on time and without any cancelations Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February. The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service...
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Southwest Airlines offers travelers 25,000 reward points as "gesture of goodwill"
Southwest Airlines, which angered customers with thousands of flight cancellations over the holidays, is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the epic meltdown. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan wrote in a letter to impacted travelers that the 25,000 points have a value of more than $300, will...
British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’
Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Delta Air Lines Investigating Pilot Who Blamed Pete Buttigieg For Flight Delay
Delta Air Lines is investigating reports that a pilot blamed a flight delay on US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Pilot Who Allegedly Blamed Pete Buttigieg For Flight Delay Is Under Investigation By Delta Air Lines. Air Traffic Control issues grounded many planes in Florida on Monday. While the Federal Aviation...
Sea-Tac Airport's a global leader for on-time flights
It may not have felt like it if you were stuck at Sea-Tac Airport over the holidays, but our local launchpad has one of the best rates of on-time flights in the world, according to a report released this week. Driving the news: New rankings from Cirium, the aviation data...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
