Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Ars Technica
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, launching January 5 for $799
It’s still not what most people would consider “affordable,” but if you want to get into Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series for less than $1,000, you’ll have a chance in a couple of days. The company’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will launch on January 5 starting at $799, $400 less than the MSRP of the RTX 4080 and $100 less than the originally planned 12GB version of the 4080.
IGN
Nvidia Officially Announces RTX 4070 Ti Desktop Graphics Card
As part of its GeForce Beyond stream at CES 2023, Nvidia announced that its RTX 40 series is gaining a new GPU in the form of the RTX 4070 Ti. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4070 Ti is designed to succeed the RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards with improved performance and support for DLSS 3. Nvidia claims the RTX 4070 Ti will perform up to three times that of the previous RTX 30 flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: 18-inch gaming laptops are back, baby
Eighteen-inch gaming laptops have made a grand return at CES 2023. Nearly every major laptop manufacturer brought their own version of 18-inch laptops, including ROG, Alienware, Predator, and even Razer. It’s certainly a shocking turn of events, especially since the trend has been moving in the opposite direction. Gaming laptops...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
IGN
Intel Announces 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile Processors
As part of its CES 2023 announcements, Intel announced its latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors are making its way to laptops. Released last September, the Raptor Lake CPUs use Intel's hybrid architecture, mixing performance (P-Cores) and efficiency (E-Cores), and like its desktop counterparts, these latest CPUs offer support for both DDR4 and the more expensive DDR5 RAM.
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
IGN
Alienware x16 Hands On Impressions
15-inch gaming laptops are out, and 16-inch laptops are in. That seems to be the running theme for CES 2023 and the new Alienware x16 certainly champions this movement. The Alienware x16 is one of the thinnest and sleekest gaming laptops I’ve laid my hands on. It approaches near Ultrabook levels of svelteness at just 0.73 inches (18.57mm). And unlike the Alienware x14 that looked more like a square when closed, this 16-incher resembles a more traditional proportioned notebook.
IGN
CES 2023: Dates, Schedule, and What to Expect From the Show
CES or the Consumer Electronics Show is the biggest industry event for technology is back in full swing and in person in Las Vegas. Though the show was in-person to a limited capacity last year, this will be the first in-person, full capacity CES since 2020 since the Covid pandemic.
IGN
HTC Announces its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
The Verge
Asus’ convertible gaming laptops return with new hardware and more staying power
The hits from CES 2023 just keep coming. Asus is rolling out a bevy of new hardware announcements for its ROG gaming brand, and among those are refreshed models of its Flow lineup. The Flow X13, X16, and Z13 are all getting hardware improvements, including the latest processors and mobile GPUs — but perhaps the most notable improvement with these gaming laptops is their larger batteries.
IGN
CES 2023: Asus Unveils 2023 Line-up of ROG Flow Series Laptops Including X13, X16 and Z13 With Latest Hardware
Asus has revealed its updated line of ROG products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The 2023 offerings by the company include additions to the ROG Flow, ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and TUF Gaming series of laptops along with latest CPUs and GPUs. The updated laptops boast next-gen CPUs and GPUs along with an advanced thermal design dubbed “ROG Intelligent Cooling” and “breathtaking” Nebula displays.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
AMD crams 16 Zen 4 cores into gaming laptops with the Ryzen 7045 Series
Zen 4 blazing away with all 16 cores... in a laptop.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and EliteBook x360 1040 G10 announced with new Raptor Lake P and U processors, a 120 Hz WQXGA screen, and a chassis made of recycled plastic
Last year's HP EliteBook 1040 G9 introduced the now-industry standard 16:10 screens. Its next revision, the EliteBook 1040 G10 and EliteBook x360 1040 G10 continue that legacy and throw a higher resolution panel in the mix. Fundamentally, however, the laptops are largely identical to their predecessors, save for a dash of new hardware here and there.
Ars Technica
Move over, Nvidia: Some AMD 7900 XTX GPUs are having their own heat issues
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 has been through the PR wringer for the last few months because of problems with its power connector, but AMD's newest Radeon cards are proving capable of having issues, too. Some users have been complaining of overheating and thermal throttling in their RX 7900 XTX GPUs, and AMD confirmed that there was an issue in a statement to Tom's Hardware today.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
TechSpot
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
Comments / 0