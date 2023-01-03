ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Escaped inmate arrested after breaking into houses

An escaped inmate is back in custody in Tyler, Texas. Timothy Chappelle managed to break out of a van when he was being transported between two smith county jails. While on the run, he broke into two homes. Deputies then caught him and returned him to custody. Authorities say Chappelle...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

State report reveals name of suspect shot by officer in Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - More details have come to light in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Quitman in December. Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot and killed in front of the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman following a vehicle chase on Dec. 22, 2022. A state report indicates he would have been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft valued between $750-$2,500.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

State reports reveal details on recent deaths in Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men booked into the Smith County Jail have died over the last two months. A report showed on Nov. 16, 2022, Dvonte Valentine was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m., he reportedly fell off the toilet suffering an injury from the fall. The pod officer called a code blue (medical emergency), and Valentine was checked by medical personnel who determined he needed to be transported to the emergency room for further treatment, the report said. Doctors at Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler determined Valentine had organ failure. Later that day, jail staff obtained a PR bond for Valentine from Judge Kerry Russell, so he could spend time with his family in the ICU unit, according to the report. At approximately 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 4, Valentine died in the hospital after his family decided to take him off life support due to the effects of his injury being irreversible, the report said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County deputies search for suspects following chase

TYLER — Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. According to our news partner KETK, the chase happened around 3:40 p.m. During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land. Santa Land closed on Wednesday, their last day of the season, while law enforcement looked for the two men. The suspects are still at large.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse

A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Tyler Woman Accused Of Taking Motorhome

Misty Anne Reeves, 39, of Tyler, is charged with theft of a stolen motorhome. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and in jail on a $10,000 bond. Her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges. Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan learned the boyfriend’s mother wanted the motorhome off her property. So he took to Facebook to look up the registered owners, who confirmed they were missing a motorhome and discovered they had entered the wrong vehicle title in reporting it stolen.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Officials searching Henderson County property for teen missing since 2009

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Henderson County are searching a property outside of Athens for a teenager who has been missing since 2009. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, they received a tip that Heather Cannon, who has been missing since Aug. 27, 2009, is buried on the property off Highway 175 W. outside of Athens. Cannon was age 15 at the time of her disappearance.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

VZ County Man Jailed For Online Solicitation

A Grand Saline man has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Marty McCormick was the subject of an investigation by Grand Saline Police and DPS CID agents. He’s being held in the Van Zandt County jail. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
GRAND SALINE, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating runaway

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case. According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl’s name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old. The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore introduces new police dog

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police department announced they have a new school-specific K-9 starting on Monday. The dog’s name is “Officer Dodo,” and he’s a 20-month-old German Shepard replacing a previous dog, Ruger, who is going to be spending his retirement as a lap dog, according to the police social media post.
KILGORE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Kilgore KFC’s Man Who Killed Five Dies

Darnell Hartsfield, 61, was one of two people convicted of capital murder in the deaths of five people in the 1983 Kilgore KFC killings. He has died in prison. A court sentenced Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton for abducting the victims from a restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving them to a remote oil field in Rusk County, and shooting them to death. According to a report, Hartsfield died of a stroke while serving his life sentence.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday

In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

