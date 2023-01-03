Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
WCAX
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice. Authorities say another...
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river
Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
nbcboston.com
Missing Vermont Man's Body Recovered From NH River
The body of a missing Vermont man was recovered from the Connecticut River near Hanover, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. A Fish and Game Department dive team recovered the body of 74-year-old Roger Blake, of Norwich, Vermont, around 10 a.m. Blake had...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home. Troopers say the 2-year-old dog named Tundra was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road Wednesday. The man who called it in told...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
WCAX
Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire
RUTLAND Vt. (WCAX) - Unnoticed for close to half a century, a reel from the Channel 3 archives captures the worst fire in Rutland’s history that took place 50 years ago this week. The story now told through the eyes of a fireman, a photographer, and the mayor. “It...
newportdispatch.com
Campfire discovered burning inside unoccupied Manchester home
MANCHESTER — Firefighters responded to an unoccupied house on Myrtle Street where they say a campfire was burning inside. The incident took place at 11:45 a.m. when authorities were notified of visible smoke coming from the home. Firefighters say an active campfire was seen on the floor of one...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon
LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
WCAX
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A proposal is in the works to turn a former Lebanon car dealership into a casino, with a portion of the earnings going to charity. Cars are no longer sold at the former Gerrish Honda dealership and the building on the Miracle Mile now sits empty. But a plan is in the works to turn it into a charitable casino.
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at his home by Gilford police on New Year's Day. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
Comments / 0