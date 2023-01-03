ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice. Authorities say another...
DANVILLE, VT
VTDigger

Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river

Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
NORWICH, VT
nbcboston.com

Missing Vermont Man's Body Recovered From NH River

The body of a missing Vermont man was recovered from the Connecticut River near Hanover, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. A Fish and Game Department dive team recovered the body of 74-year-old Roger Blake, of Norwich, Vermont, around 10 a.m. Blake had...
HANOVER, NH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home. Troopers say the 2-year-old dog named Tundra was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road Wednesday. The man who called it in told...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road

PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
PITTSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire

RUTLAND Vt. (WCAX) - Unnoticed for close to half a century, a reel from the Channel 3 archives captures the worst fire in Rutland’s history that took place 50 years ago this week. The story now told through the eyes of a fireman, a photographer, and the mayor. “It...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Campfire discovered burning inside unoccupied Manchester home

MANCHESTER — Firefighters responded to an unoccupied house on Myrtle Street where they say a campfire was burning inside. The incident took place at 11:45 a.m. when authorities were notified of visible smoke coming from the home. Firefighters say an active campfire was seen on the floor of one...
MANCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
SUNDERLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
LEBANON, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman injured in crash during icy conditions

On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A proposal is in the works to turn a former Lebanon car dealership into a casino, with a portion of the earnings going to charity. Cars are no longer sold at the former Gerrish Honda dealership and the building on the Miracle Mile now sits empty. But a plan is in the works to turn it into a charitable casino.
