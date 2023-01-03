ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect

It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
DULUTH, MN
WATCH: The Surprising First Arrival Of 2023 In The Duluth Harbor

New year, but the same Duluth Harbor. Watch the Arthur M. Anderson make a surprise stop in Duluth and become the first ship to enter the Duluth Harbor in 2023. There's just something so magical watching a ship enter and/or depart the Duluth Harbor. I absolutely love that the Harbor Cam exists, so I don't have to be outside in the cold to witness this beauty. However, I feel like I instantly go back to my childhood when I'm on the pier and I hear the horn signaling to the Aerial Lift Bridge.
DULUTH, MN
When Will All This Snow Stop Falling?! NWS Duluth Updates When Storm Will Be Done For Good

The first winter storm of 2023 has certainly made itself feel at home across the Northland, providing slippery driving conditions and seemingly endless rounds of snow removal. I swear it was still snowing every single time I looked out the window over the past day. I know there are many outdoor enthusiasts who are loving all this new snow, but eventually everyone needs a break. The question is, when will that actually happen?
DULUTH, MN
