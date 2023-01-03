Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
Take A Look Inside The Old Laura MacArthur Building In West Duluth
I came across a video of my old school, Laura MacArthur Elementary, and the memories came rushing back. Before we dive into my memories, let's take a little look at the history of the building. Before Denfeld High School was built in 1925, students attended what was called West Junior High.
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
Northland Auto Body Shops Struggling To Get Vehicles Repaired
There is never an opportune time to get in an accident but when the weather turns bad that obviously ups the chances of getting in a fender bender and this winter has proven to be brutal so far. With quite a bit of snow already, blowing winds, and bitter cold we have been put through the wringer already.
Places To Rent Skis, Snowboards, And Snowshoes In Duluth
Winter in the Northland offers plenty of snow and locations to strap on some boots and hit the slopes or trails! Whether an avid skier or someone who lives to snowboard, if you are reading this, you are in the perfect place that offers many hills and trails - and rentals.
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
WATCH: The Surprising First Arrival Of 2023 In The Duluth Harbor
New year, but the same Duluth Harbor. Watch the Arthur M. Anderson make a surprise stop in Duluth and become the first ship to enter the Duluth Harbor in 2023. There's just something so magical watching a ship enter and/or depart the Duluth Harbor. I absolutely love that the Harbor Cam exists, so I don't have to be outside in the cold to witness this beauty. However, I feel like I instantly go back to my childhood when I'm on the pier and I hear the horn signaling to the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Old Farmer’s Almanac: What To Expect In Duluth In January
A brand new year is here and boy, did 2022 go out with a bang here in Duluth! If you are a Twin Ports resident, you know exactly what I am talking about. It is hard to imagine a more intense few weeks than those of December. In case you...
Duluth Police Offer 2022 Year-End Public Safety Report
A lot happened over the past year - both good and bad. Like many organizations, the Duluth Police Department has wrapped up 2022 a review of the last twelve months. To provide transparency, the department offered a Year End Public Safety Report. The report was shared with the public during...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
When Will All This Snow Stop Falling?! NWS Duluth Updates When Storm Will Be Done For Good
The first winter storm of 2023 has certainly made itself feel at home across the Northland, providing slippery driving conditions and seemingly endless rounds of snow removal. I swear it was still snowing every single time I looked out the window over the past day. I know there are many outdoor enthusiasts who are loving all this new snow, but eventually everyone needs a break. The question is, when will that actually happen?
UW-Superior Accused Of Misspending Federal COVID Relief Funds Along With Three Other UW Schools
Four schools in the University of Wisconsin system are accused of misspending federal COVID-19 Relief Funds. One of those schools is the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS). And while the accusations come from the Legislative Audit Bureau, officials from the schools are "disput[ing] some of the findings". Along with the University...
