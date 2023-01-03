New year, but the same Duluth Harbor. Watch the Arthur M. Anderson make a surprise stop in Duluth and become the first ship to enter the Duluth Harbor in 2023. There's just something so magical watching a ship enter and/or depart the Duluth Harbor. I absolutely love that the Harbor Cam exists, so I don't have to be outside in the cold to witness this beauty. However, I feel like I instantly go back to my childhood when I'm on the pier and I hear the horn signaling to the Aerial Lift Bridge.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO