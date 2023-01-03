ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

2 Dead After Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on I-95 South Ramp to I-595

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp along a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale leaving two dead, authorities said. According to the FHP, at about 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old Sunrise man and a Pembroke...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man Found Dead in SUV After Shooting

A death investigation was underway after a man's body was found inside of an SUV in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning following a shooting. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place around 4 a.m. and found the man's body inside of the SUV and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk

A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie

MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
DAVIE, FL

