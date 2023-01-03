Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
2 Dead After Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on I-95 South Ramp to I-595
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on an entrance ramp along a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale leaving two dead, authorities said. According to the FHP, at about 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old Sunrise man and a Pembroke...
WSVN-TV
Sources: Woman arrested in connection to Miami Beach hit-and-runs that injured 2
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to two hit-and-runs along a busy stretch of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach that sent a man and a woman to the hospital, according to law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources confirmed late Friday night that officers took...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man Outside North Lauderdale Home
Authorities arrested a man Friday following the shooting of a man found dead in North Lauderdale earlier this week. Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Mickeyvin Brown in connection with the murder, officials confirmed. BSO officials said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block...
WSVN-TV
Armed robbery suspect barricades himself in home in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded himself inside a home. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m., near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday. Once at the scene, deputies met with the...
Click10.com
Man faces charges for drunk driving crash killing 1, injuring 2 in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is facing charges on Wednesday in Broward County for killing one person and injuring two others while he was driving drunk in Sunrise, according to prosecutors. Emmanuel Bouhours was speeding in a black Hyundai Genesis southbound on North Flamingo Road when he crashed...
Parkland Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident: Crash Under Investigation
Police have identified the Parkland pedestrian who died after a vehicle hit him on Jan. 5. According to detectives, Harvey Elliot Goldberg, 69, was walking northbound within a designated crosswalk at Heron Bay Boulevard and Northwest 76th Street in Parkland when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Clark, 49, of Parkland.
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway faces new charge of shooting gun from car
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of firing shots from a speeding sports car while on the Palmetto Expressway back in December appeared back in court. Nelson Perez-Valdivia on Thursday morning appeared before another judge for an additional charge of firing a gun from a car. The bond in this...
NBC Miami
Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue. An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually...
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man Found Dead in SUV After Shooting
A death investigation was underway after a man's body was found inside of an SUV in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning following a shooting. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place around 4 a.m. and found the man's body inside of the SUV and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.
Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk
A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
NBC Miami
‘Don't Have the Words': Family Outraged After No Charges Filed in Fatal Miami Police Shooting
The family of a man shot and killed by Miami police during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year is speaking out after learning the sergeant who fired the fatal shot won't be charged. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Sgt. Constant Rosewood was legally justified in the March...
cw34.com
Woman found dead along Alligator Alley, identified as 20-year-old woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman found near Alligator Alley has been identified as a woman with an extensive history with the sheriff's office, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the body of a young woman was discovered on Wednesday morning, along Alligator...
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie
MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
NBC Miami
10 Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant During French Montana Video Shoot
At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a popular Miami Gardens restaurant during what witnesses said was a video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded to a ShotSpotter call shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street.
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots up Maserati on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after her luxury sedan came under fire along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering a search for the person or people responsible. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was heading north when another vehicle pulled...
VIDEO: Man tries shoplifting from Florida store, ends up stuck at locked door
A Florida shoplifter encountered an unexpected obstacle after getting stuck at a locked door, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
