A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO