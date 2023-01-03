Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Detroit News
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
fox2detroit.com
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
candgnews.com
Police continue to search for leads in murders
MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
Detroit police say 9-month-old is safe after mother reports carjacking, kidnapping
A 9-month-old baby is safe following an incident in which a man stole a woman’s car with the child still inside. The mother reported a carjacking and kidnapping after an acquaintance drove off with the baby inside the car following an argument.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
fox2detroit.com
Infant rescued in reported kidnapping while details remain in juvenile's fatal shooting, Detroit police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are still searching for the suspect involved in the drive-by shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old in serious condition. There were five juveniles under the age of 16 staying at the home at the time of the shooting, Chief James...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit. According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle
The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation Saturday after a fatal shooting incident. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for New Year's Day carjacking suspect
In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
Detroit News
Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side
A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Family still hoping for justice 10 years after man murdered while on date in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ten years ago, Terrence Hill Jr. was sitting in his vehicle in Detroit while on a date when someone robbed and killed him. That was January 4, 2013. Today, his family continues to hope that his killer is found. "Ten years later, we’re all hurting," his...
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe police say 15-year-old made makeshift noose in Panera bathroom
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Grosse Pointe said they have identified who made a makeshift noose out of paper towels and hung it in the bathroom of a Panera last week - but they're saying who it was. Kareema Regular, assistant manager of the Panera, said one...
Have you seen Malauna? Police searching for 12-year-old girl missing for a week in Detroit
According to investigators, 12-year-old Malauna Humphries was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. She left her home in the 3000 block of Oakman Blvd.
1 student injured, arrests made in shooting incident following Oak Park H.S. basketball game
One student is hospitalized and several arrests were made in connection to a shooting incident that officers say occurred after a varsity basketball game at Oak Park High School on Friday evening.
Brazen thieves smash case at jewelry kiosk in Oakland Mall, run off with a dozen Rolex watches
Police say they’re continuing to search for three suspects wanted for stealing roughly a dozen high-end watches from an Oakland Mall jewelry kiosk in the early evening hours last week.
Comments / 0