Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
 4 days ago

A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources.

The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources said. The victim was slashed on the left side of his face, and taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Sources said the same attacker is suspected of then slashing someone at midnight at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue — although that victim did not file a criminal complaint.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was slashed in the face at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 12:20 a.m., but it is not immediately clear whether those incidents are one in the same. Three male suspects in that incident fled in a yellow cab, police said. The motive was unknown.

Then just after 3 a.m., the slasher randomly targeted a 50-year-old man as he left the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue, according to cops and police sources.

The victim was on the stairs when the stranger slashed him without warning and fled, authorities said. He was taken to an unspecified hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Port Authority cops spotted the suspect later Tuesday morning inside the bus terminal and recognized him from his previous arrest there, according to sources.

“PAPD units apprehended a suspect this morning who was wanted for 3 slashings within the Time Square area,” a department spokeswoman said in a statement. “The suspect was spotted in the Port Authority Bus Terminal and after a foot pursuit, he was taken into PAPD custody.”

She added: “A PAPD officer sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.”

Bloody paper towels and belongings in the subway station at 40th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan after a slashing on Jan. 3, 2023.
Robert Mecea

In an unrelated attack around 12:30 a.m. at West 46th Street and Eighth Avenue near Times Square, a 32-year-old man was slashed in the stomach and arm, and a 36-year-old man also knifed on his arm, cops said.

Both men were taken to Bellevue and are expected to survive, authorities said.

Two suspects, described as males in their 30s – one wearing a red shirt and the other in a white shirt – fled north on Eighth Avenue.

In Brooklyn, a 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was slashed on the neck around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of Moore Street and Humboldt Avenue, on the grounds of NYCHA’s John F. Hylan Houses, authorities said.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition, cops said.

The attacker is believed to be a stranger to the victim, but the motive is unclear, police said.

Cops say the suspect had a dark complexion and wore all black.

