Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly 'baked' to death in a prison cell, according to a federal lawsuit.
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
Florida Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Headed Back To Prison For New Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, who first gained notoriety in 2016 for impersonating a doctor at the age of 18 is headed back to prison for stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who gained notoriety for impersonating a doctor as a teenager, is headed back to prison...
Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told
A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
Scott Peterson Is Denied New Trial, Will Continue To Serve Out Life Sentence For Murders Of Wife And Unborn Son
A judge shot down the defense's claims that a juror had committed misconduct, ruling Tuesday that the juror's untruthful responses had been a "combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering." Scott Peterson will not get a new trial and will remain in prison for the...
New DNA Evidence Could Clear Name of Death Row Inmate Convicted in Quadruple Christmas Eve Murder
This is a Christmas-eve true crime case that is back in the news recently since it happened in 1975. There would be a quadruple homicide on Christmas Eve in Winter Garden, Florida. A young woman, her parents and another individual would be found murdered in a local furniture store. The young woman’s husband, Tommy Zeigler, would be arrested and charged with all four murders and sentenced to death. However, as Tommy still sits behind bars today awaiting his execution date, many people believe he is an innocent man and this may be his very last chance at freedom and life.
Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review
BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
Florida inmate pleads guilty in Jacksonville to threatening federal judge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida state prison inmate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family. Curtis Brown, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court to threatening to murder a federal judge in retaliation for performing his official duties and mailing a threatening letter, according to court records.
