allongeorgia.com
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
wtoc.com
Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate played out in court Thursday over gruesome crime scene photos and which ones to allow for an upcoming Savannah murder trial. This case has to do with a driver who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in downtown Savannah. He’s accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during the chase.
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
WSAV-TV
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
FBI: Quinton Simon’s remains still undergoing testing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI is still in possession of Quinton Simon’s remains. What was found of the little boy’s body continues to undergo testing in a crime lab, a spokesperson for the FBI said. His remains were found in a landfill on Nov. 18 after weeks of searching. Since then, Quinton’s mother Leilani […]
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
Hardeeville man arrested on charges related to exploitation of minors
HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors. According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a […]
BCSO says missing Burton man found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that a missing Burton man has returned home. According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family earlier today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on […]
Federal case against Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection on track to proceed more quickly
LISTEN: On Jan. 17, Dominic Box is set to formally hear the charges brought against him by federal prosecutors. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A federal arraignment has been scheduled for a Savannah man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Box has been...
Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say
A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said. A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer was arrested for shoplifting from the Orange Park Mall on New Year's day.Photo byOrange Park Mall.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
wtoc.com
New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
Deputies arrest man accused of breaking and entering Hilton Head home, teenagers room
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hilton Head home and entering a teenage resident’s room several times. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it was called to a home on Matthews Drive around 5 a.m. on Friday for a burglary. Deputies said a 16-year-old resident […]
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
