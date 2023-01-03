ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
allongeorgia.com

01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate played out in court Thursday over gruesome crime scene photos and which ones to allow for an upcoming Savannah murder trial. This case has to do with a driver who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in downtown Savannah. He’s accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during the chase.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire

A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI: Quinton Simon’s remains still undergoing testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI is still in possession of Quinton Simon’s remains. What was found of the little boy’s body continues to undergo testing in a crime lab, a spokesperson for the FBI said. His remains were found in a landfill on Nov. 18 after weeks of searching. Since then, Quinton’s mother Leilani […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hardeeville man arrested on charges related to exploitation of minors

HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors. According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a […]
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO says missing Burton man found safe

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that a missing Burton man has returned home. According to police, James Filiaggi, 38, was reported missing by his family earlier today. His family says that they saw him around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 right before he left his residence on […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New SCCPSS school board president, board members sworn in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was lights, camera, action for the four recently elected Savannah-Chatham County school board members as they took the oath of office. The man now in charge, Roger Moss, soaking it in every step of the way. “I’ve had every emotion known to man today. I’m...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
WSAV News 3

2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy