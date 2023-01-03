ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Banished words list for 2023 revealed — did your favorite term make the cut?

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LaNk_0k2EOVLV00

“Irregardless” if you love them, 2023 has been deemed an “absolutely” “amazing” time to “quiet quit” misused, overused and useless words “moving forward.”

Continuing its annual tradition, Lake Superior State University has announced its “tongue-in-cheek” collection of 10 “banished” expressions nominated by people from around the world who don’t believe these terms are the “GOAT.”

An acronym for “greatest of all time” — commonly used to describe top-of-their-field figures, such as athletes Michael Jordan and Serena Williams and actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep — GOAT was ranked the “best of the worst.”

Next on the chopping block is “inflection point,” with the list-makers claiming the mathematical term has lost its original meaning. An inflection point, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is “a moment when significant change occurs or may occur.” The expression became 2022’s version of “pivot,” a word that was “banished” in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKnKr_0k2EOVLV00
The term “gaslighting” was named Merriam-Webster’s word of the year.
Merriam-Webster via AP

Merriam-Webster named “gaslighting” 2022’s word of the year — but it landed at No. 4 on the banished list, behind “quiet quitting,” a trendy but inaccurate term, because the employee doesn’t actually quit.

Another expression added to the list was “irregardless,” since it’s a not-standard way of saying “regardless” that throws on a double-negative as a suffix.

While “amazing” and “absolutely” are actually words, they both have been used to the point that the intensity of their meaning has been lost.

Phrases such as “moving forward,” “Does that make sense?” and “It is what it is” have kept everyday discussions flowing, but they are also being called out for being overused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i6cH_0k2EOVLV00
Hundreds of people across the world nominated words they never want to hear again in the new year.
Getty Images

“Our linguists, editors, and philosophers, comics, gatekeepers, and pundits didn’t succumb to quiet quitting when laboring over rife miscommunication. Rather, they turned in discerning opinions about rampant verbal and written blunders with equal parts amusement, despair, and outrage,” LSSU president Rodney S. Hanley said in a statement.

“But our nominators insisted, and our Arts and Letters faculty judges concurred, that to decree the Banished Words List 2023 as the GOAT is tantamount to gaslighting. Does that make sense?”

Hanley continued: “Irregardless, moving forward, it is what it is: an absolutely amazing inflection point of purposeless and ineptitude that overtakes so many mouths and fingers.”

The first banished words list was released in 1976 by LSSU, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, “as a safeguard against misuse, overuse, and uselessness of the English language.”

The university said it fielded more than 1,500 nominations for this year’s list.

“Words and terms matter. Or at least they should,” said Peter Szatmary, the university’s executive director of marketing and communications.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

People hate my son’s cool, unique name — but I’m not changing it

From coast to coast, this baby’s name is raising eyebrows. Orange County, California, mom Calyn Breann revealed in a now-viral TikTok that not everyone is as wild about her son’s unusual moniker — Coast — as she is. In the six-second TikTok, which has been viewed 1 million times, Breann holds baby Coast under a note that reads: “You should have named him something different, his name won’t age well.” “I love my baby coast!!!!” the mom captioned the post. Though Breann noted her infant’s unique name has drawn negative comments, several TikTokers gave it a sand-ing ovation. “Coast is a great name!” one user enthused. “Coast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

My child and I only have a 13-year age gap — we even got our braces done at the same time

She’s not kidding. A 22-year-old mother has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she got pregnant and had a child when she was barely a teen. The TikTok — which was posted mid-December by Gabbie Egan — has gained almost 13 million views. “Every year I have to readdress the fact that I had my son at a mere 13 years old,” claimed a corndog-eating Egan, whose son will turn 9 on Jan. 23. “I was 13 years old and I was naive, and I started [dating] this 16-year-old guy.” “He got me pregnant and then deuced out and hasn’t...
New York Post

I turned my accidental tattoo into something ‘useful’ — people say it’s ‘genius’

This rules. A San Diego tattoo artist known as Shae Bae on TikTok has gone viral for turning an accidental finger tattoo into a “useful” everyday tool. While “bored” in November, Shae tattooed a large mandala on her right thigh. That’s when she accidentally poked her left pointer finger, leaving a tiny, permanent black dot towards the nail. Rather than wait to see if the ink would fall out over time, Shae made another viral video explaining she was going to embrace the dot. “I’m gonna put two more dots, and then I’ll have ‘inches’ on my finger,” she declared. “It’s just...
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

‘Native American’ artist Kay LeClaire accused of being white also ‘made up stories about visions,’ is married to researcher

There were already accusations of fraudulent behavior shadowing Kay LeClaire when they showed off their intricate bead- and basket-work on Etsy and social media over the last two years. The posts described the “visions” and dreams that led the Wisconsin artist — who identifies as non-binary and Native American — to create the elaborate pieces of art. But more than once, the real creators of the work had come forward to take ownership of pieces that LeClaire, 28, tried to appropriate, said a Native American administrator who has known LeClaire since 2020. “[LeClaire] passed off people’s crafts as their own, and made...
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Bosses share wildest employee excuses for missing work: ‘My cat just had puppies’

Employers eagerly shared some of their most cringe-worthy employee stories after a Reddit user posted a picture of a colorful local job ad this week. The Now Hiring sign, which Reddit user CaptTripps86 said they saw posted at a local butcher shop, had a few blunt warnings for applicants. “Please do not apply if you oversleep, have no alarm clock, have no car, have court often, have no babysitter every day, have to give friends rides to work later than we start work, experience flat tires every week, have to hold on to cell phone all day, or become an expert at your job...
New York Post

Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material

Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
New York Post

Batman comic features the Joker becoming pregnant and giving birth to a ‘handsome’ baby

The latest chapter in the Joker’s nefarious story arc may be the DC Comics arch villain’s most unusual yet: He becomes pregnant. In the latest issue of DC Comics’ series, “The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing,” Batman’s nemesis actually carries and gives birth to a child.  If that sounds strange, that’s the way the graphic novel company intended it. On its website, DC Comics advertised the issue as containing Joker’s “most bizarre caper yet.” Readers may be tempted to think this is part of DC’s attempt to do some woke, LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling with The Joker being a transgender man undergoing a typical pregnancy, though it’s...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy