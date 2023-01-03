ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

South Pearl Street robbery suspect found with handgun

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEGn1_0k2EODhf00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man was arrested on Monday, following an investigation by the Albany Police Department of an alleged robbery. Joshua Loyd, 22, faces a number of charges.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On Monday, January 2, around 3:30 p.m., police say a man walked into the Albany Police South Station with injuries to his face, head, and body. The victim reported that he was robbed on South Pearl Street, according to police. Police say the victim claimed the suspect approached him near the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street and began to strike him several times in his head and body. The suspect, along with others at the scene, allegedly began to steal the victim’s property, including cash and bank cards.

Around 5 p.m., detectives who were investigating saw a subject inside of a store near the intersection, and approached him, intending to take him into custody. As they approached, the suspect placed his hands inside of his jacket, and didn’t take them out after being told to do so by police, according to law enforcement. Police say they eventually took him into custody and during the course of his arrest, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun, with a quantity of crack cocaine.

Bootleggers awaiting pending inspection to reopen

Charges:

  • Second-degree robbery (two counts)
  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Loyd was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court where bail was set as $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy