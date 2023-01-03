South Pearl Street robbery suspect found with handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man was arrested on Monday, following an investigation by the Albany Police Department of an alleged robbery. Joshua Loyd, 22, faces a number of charges.

On Monday, January 2, around 3:30 p.m., police say a man walked into the Albany Police South Station with injuries to his face, head, and body. The victim reported that he was robbed on South Pearl Street, according to police. Police say the victim claimed the suspect approached him near the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street and began to strike him several times in his head and body. The suspect, along with others at the scene, allegedly began to steal the victim’s property, including cash and bank cards.

Around 5 p.m., detectives who were investigating saw a subject inside of a store near the intersection, and approached him, intending to take him into custody. As they approached, the suspect placed his hands inside of his jacket, and didn’t take them out after being told to do so by police, according to law enforcement. Police say they eventually took him into custody and during the course of his arrest, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun, with a quantity of crack cocaine.

Charges:

Second-degree robbery (two counts)

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Loyd was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court where bail was set as $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

