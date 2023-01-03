Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has fallen short in first-round voting to become House speaker.

House Republicans fell into a tangle on the opening day of the new Congress.

McCarthy is fighting to become speaker as his party takes slim control of the chamber.

The mood was tense as voting by all 434 House members left McCarthy well short of the majority he needed.

McCarthy was battling right-flank conservatives who refuse to give him their votes.

The showdown could devolve into a prolonged floor fight.

It’s in stark contrast to the other side of the U.S. Capitol, where Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell was set to become the longest-serving party leader.

Democrat Chuck Schumer will remain the majority leader.

