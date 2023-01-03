Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
610KONA
Fire Guts Walla Walla Home Tuesday Night
Walla Walla Fire officials have resumed their investigation into the cause of a Tuesday night fire that badly damaged a home. According to Brendan Koch, City Communications Director, Walla Walla City Fire crews, as well as WW County District 4 and College Place Fire responded to a residential blaze around 9:16 PM.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Army signs on the dotted line
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot land agreement has been reached. County Commissioner John Shafer said he got word Wednesday that the U.S. Army has signed the document that turns over the land to the Columbia Development Authority. The closing is scheduled for Jan. 24. It’s been...
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Assault puts a police officer on the bench
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
Pendleton, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pendleton. The Ione High School basketball team will have a game with Nixyaawii Community School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00. The Ione High School basketball team will have a game with Nixyaawii Community School on January 03, 2023, 19:30:00.
