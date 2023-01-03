Christmas tree disposal in Richfield

Richfield garbage haulers will pick up Christmas trees through Jan. 13.

Residents should contact their hauler by phone or email to schedule a pick-up, and do not need to have yard waste collection to use the service.

Ornaments, tinsel, wires and stands must be removed. Only natural, unpainted trees will be collected. Do not bag or cut up the tree, or put it in a yard waste cart. Trees should be left at the curb or alley for disposal on the regular collection day.

The cost is $12.36 per tree and will be added to residential bills.

Info: 612-861-9188