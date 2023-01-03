ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbaugh reportedly in contact with Panthers about head coaching job

By Will Burchfield
 4 days ago

With each day and each report, the idea of Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL picks up steam -- even though Harbaugh himself said last month that he "will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023."

The latest comes from Charlotte Sports Live , which reported Tuesday that Harbaugh has 'had a conversation' with Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper about the team's head coaching vacancy, noting the conversation was not a formal interview.

Per the same outlet , Harbaugh has 'sincere interest' in the Panthers job and 'likes the roster and loves the opportunity.'

It was reported Monday by The Athletic that Harbaugh leaving Michigan is "likely a done deal" if he receives an NFL offer. He's also been connected to potential head coaching jobs with the Broncos and the Colts.

Harbaugh is coming off his most successful season at his alma mater, leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season record and their second straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. Michigan is 25-3 over the last two seasons.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Vikings head coaching job last offseason, but never received an offer and signed a five-year extension with Michigan shortly thereafter. At the time , he told athletic director Warde Manuel that his dance with the NFL "was a one-time thing."

"From here on out, I’m working at the pleasure of the University of Michigan, because that’s, in my heart, where I want to be," Harbaugh said.

A year later, it seems he's had a change of heart.

